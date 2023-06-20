Shipt Partners With Actress Issa Rae on New Advertisements

Retail technology company Shipt has launched its latest multi-platform advertising campaign, featuring entrepreneur, actress and producer Issa Rae. This is the beginning of a comprehensive partnership between the company and the actress, which will run from summer through back-to-college season and into the holidays.

The campaign is Shipt’s largest advertising investment to date, and shows Rae integrating the company’s same-day delivery into her busy lifestyle. Rae’s friends join her in the advertisements to showcase how she uses Shipt as part of her daily life, highlighting its convenience and personalized shopping experiences.

“My schedule is hectic between managing my business ventures and personal life, so it’s important for me to use my time wisely,” said Rae. “That’s why I’m excited to partner with Shipt, a company that allows me to maximize my time in the best way possible. Whether planning for a party or just stocking up on the weekly essentials, I know I can count on Shipt to assist me with the task.”

Rae’s video ad spot will run across online video, connected TV and social media. As part of the partnership, she has also curated a list of summertime essentials available via Shipt, including Target’s Favorite Day Cookies & Cream Ice Cream Sandwiches, Apple AirPods Pro, Black Girl Sunscreen Broad Spectrum - SPF 30 and more.

"We are delighted to join forces with Issa Rae, a visionary artist with a dynamic personality," exclaims Alia Kemet, CMO at Shipt. "Much like our customers, Issa seamlessly transitions between multiple roles, underscoring her appreciation for a swift, convenient, and tailored shopping experience. We admire Issa's unwavering work ethic and her dedication to loved ones, and hope our customers can see themselves through her story. We look forward to sharing more meaningful work from this collaboration in the months ahead!”

Shipt is an independently operated, wholly owned subsidiary of Minneapolis-based Target Corp., which is No. 6 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, with nearly 2,000 locations. Founded and based in Birmingham, Ala., Shipt also maintains an office in San Francisco. PG also named Target as one of its Retailers of the Century.