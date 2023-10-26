Instacart’s Order Management System Offers New Features

With the holiday season nearly upon us, and with it the annual increase in prepared food orders, FoodStorm, Instacart’s order management system (OMS), helps grocers efficiently manage high-volume orders by streamlining order fulfillment and modernizing holiday inventory tracking methods. Now the San Francisco-based company has introduced several new FoodStorm features to offer additional help to grocers during the festive season.

FoodStorm now has an updated OMS user interface, resulting in a more user-friendly experience. Retailers can now easily manage pickup orders, monitor payment statuses closely, and accurately handle items sold by weight, including Thanksgiving turkeys, Hanukkah briskets and Christmas hams. These changes make it simpler for retailers to view all items in an order and check the current payment status to ensure accurate fulfillment. In-store teams can also conveniently access customer order information by scanning a barcode, which immediately displays the corresponding order on a mobile device. Additionally, customers can easily place their orders online and settle their bills upon pickup, considerably reducing the need for retailers to issue credits, refunds and recharges.

According to Instacart, retailers offering 2023 holiday meals via FoodStorm’s technology include:

West Coast

Andy’s Local Market: serving Marin County, Calif.

Bi-Rite: serving the Bay Area, Calif.

Bristol Farms: serving the greater Los Angeles area

Cardiff Seaside Market: serving Cardiff, Calif.

Draeger’s Market: serving the Bay Area, Calif.

Gus’s Community Market: serving San Francisco

Mollie Stone’s Market: serving the Bay Area, Calif.

Murphy’s Markets: serving Humboldt County, CA

New Seasons Market: serving the greater Portland, Ore., area

Town & Country Markets: serving the greater Seattle area

East Coast

Balducci’s: serving Arlington, Va.; Bethesda, Md.; Philadelphia; and Rye Brook, N.Y.

Caraluzzi’s Markets: serving southwest Connecticut

Cardona’s Market: serving Albany, N.Y.

DeCicco & Sons: serving southeast New York

Food Bazaar: serving Trenton and Newark, N.J., and the greater New York area

Friends’ Marketplace: serving Orleans, Mass.

Fruit Center Marketplace: serving Milton, Mass.

Joseph’s Classic Market: serving southeast Florida

King’s Food Markets: serving the greater Newark, N.J., area; Garden City, N.Y.; and Greenwich, Conn.

Janssen’s Market: serving Wilmington, Del.

McCaffrey’s Food Markets: serving the greater Philadelphia area and greater Trenton, N.J., area

Roche Bros Supermarkets: serving eastern Massachusetts

Stew Leonard’s: serving Paramus, N.J.; Yonkers, N.Y.; and western Connecticut

Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace: serving eastern New Jersey; Long Island, N.Y.; and Yorktown Heights, N.Y.

Westside Market NYC: serving New York City

Midwest

Lee’s Marketplace: serving northern Utah

Midtowne Market: serving St. Charles, Mo.

Plum Market: serving the greater Detroit area

Straub’s Fine Grocers: serving the greater St. Louis area

Sunset Foods: serving the greater Chicago area

The Grand Food Center: serving Winnetka, Ill.

Village Market: serving Grosse Pointe, Mich.

South and Southwest

Edward Food Giant: serving central Arkansas

Milam’s Market: serving the greater Miami area

Canada

Lina’s Italian Market: serving Alberta

Retailers are continuing to add to their catering menus throughout the holiday season, so customers can expect updates to the above list.

“By harnessing the power of cutting-edge technology provided by FoodStorm, grocers can meet the surging demand while maintaining their high service standards, not only during the holidays but throughout the entire year,” wrote Rob Hill, general manager, order ahead at Instacart and previously CEO of FoodStorm, in a blog post revealing the new features. Instacart acquired FoodStorm in 2021.