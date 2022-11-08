Instacart Is Ready for the ‘Groceryssance’

10 Years of Instacart

It’s hard to believe that Instacart has already been around for a decade.

For many retailers, Instacart was the first e-commerce lifeline at a time when many in the grocery industry weren’t even familiar with terms such as “pickers,” “fulfillment centers” or “substitutions.” The pandemic supercharged growth at the San Francisco-based company, which saw order volumes surge more than 300% in early 2020, and then drove record volume and revenue in 2021, helping it become the dominant grocery technology company in the United States. Today, Instacart partners with more than 900 national, regional and local retail brands to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from more than 75,000 stores across 13,000-plus cities in North America.

But digital grocery sales have moderated due to shoppers returning to physical stores, and price sensitivity around inflation; in October, the monthly Brick Meets Click/Mercatus Grocery Shopping Survey showed that total U.S. online grocery sales in September declined 3% year over year to $7.8 billion, although third-quarter online grocery sales for 2022 gained nearly 4% to $24.1 billion compared with 2021. Meanwhile, grocery e-commerce competitors have bubbled up and grocers have started launching their own digital solutions as they look to keep more of the power of consumer data to themselves.

According to Simo, the best way to navigate “rough waters,” whether it’s inflation, competition or finicky consumer behavior, is by aligning with a mission and getting your employees really motivated for the vision.

“The main thing I wanted to do to mark our anniversary was get the company together for a day and use that time to connect with the team on the vision for the next 10 years,” she says. “So we really laid out what the next 10 years could look like, the real at-scale problems that we could solve for the industry. People reacted very well and were super-excited. When you’re very clear on where you’re going, you can lead the team through it, and so that’s something I always double down on.”

Instacart filed a confidential draft registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission in May. Simo won’t comment on the timing for an IPO, but she says that the company is busy adding solutions for retailers that focus on the three pillars of the business: the Instacart App, the Instacart Platform and the advertising arm.

“In all three of these areas, we’re developing a lot of innovation that can drive our growth,” she notes. “On the Instacart App side, we are continuing to increase the number of retailers that we work with. We now have retailers that represent 80% of the U.S. grocery market. We’re also continuing to expand our use cases — not just grocery, but also convenience, pickup, ready meals and catering. We’re driving online adoption through partnerships and marketing as we go from about 10% online penetration today to an estimated 20% to 35% of sales within the next five years. And we’re doing a lot to make the grocery experience less about pure utility and more about inspiration.”

This year, Instacart launched its Connected Stores suite, which features six new Instacart Platform offerings: the Caper smart cart, Scan & Pay, Lists, Carrot Tags, FoodStorm Department Orders, and Out of Stock Insights — modular technologies that help retailers connect online and in-store experiences. Simo says that the company launched the suite based on feedback from grocers that are having tech challenges on their own properties.

“We’re basically taking all the innovations that we’re developing for our marketplace, and we’re building them in a way so that we can put them in the hands of retailers,” she continues. “A lot of technology partners are addressing just one particular piece of the grocer’s tech problem. But we look at the entire ecosystem, and what grocers are telling us is that they like that we’ve already tested our technologies with the consumer. So we know what works, because it’s already been proven on our marketplace. That’s something that other technology partners cannot provide.”

The other advantage to the Connected Stores suite, Simo points out, is that grocers’ technology teams don’t have to piece together various disparate solutions. Rather, Instacart’s offering “is a set of technologies that are modular, so if you have your own thing in some areas, and you just want a piece of our platform to enhance your existing experience, you can have that in a modular way,” she explains. “But if you want a whole thing brought together, you can also get that.”