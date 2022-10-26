Instacart Extends Ad Offerings to More Brands

Instacart, which has continually added more advertising solutions to help brands better engage with consumers, is again widening its capabilities through a collaboration with tech company Ascential. Through this new business partnership, Instacart will offer Ascential customers early access to new Instacart ad products and team up on marketing and training activities for best-in-class solutions and practices.

Ascential, a London-based e-commerce optimization, analytics and specialist information company, will connect its customers to Instacart Ads pilot programs, new features and product capabilities. Currently, the Instacart Ads program offers self-service and managed ad services for more than 5,500 CPG brands.

In addition, the companies will participate in joint endeavors to bolster their respective businesses and help brands tap into new opportunities. Among other activities, Instacart and Ascential will co-host webinars, case studies and co-branded activations. Ascential team members will receive priority access to Instacart’s training and accreditation programs, while both groups’ leadership teams will meet quarterly and through regular office hours.

“At Instacart, we are harnessing technology to deliver innovations in convenience, personalization, and engagement to our consumers and CPG brand partners,” said Suzanne Skop, director of agency partnerships at Instacart. “Brands choose Instacart because we’ve built a platform with high-intent consumers, an unparalleled scale of retailers, and closed-looped measurement, all of which drives meaningful results for our CPG brand partners. Our partnership with Ascential will extend Instacart’s ad offerings to even more brands to provide them with the valuable insights, tools, and resources they need to win on Instacart.”

Added Patrick Miller, co-president of digital commerce at Ascential: “Brands and retailers with the deepest, most recent insights into the digital performance of their products and services will gain an informed edge in the competitive e-commerce landscape of today. Through this partnership, Ascential will be able to help brand leaders on Instacart stay ahead of the curve when it comes to inspiring and engaging consumers throughout their shopping journey.”

This is the latest example of Instacart's efforts to extend the reach of its ad products. The company recently introduced a new shoppable video ad function for all of its brand partners and added more products to its Ad Manager features, including Pop-Ups, Pages and Shoppable Display.

San Francisco-based Instacart partners with more than 900 national, regional and local retail brands to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from more than 75,000 stores across 13,000-plus cities in North America on the Instacart Marketplace.