Publix Introduces Festive Ice Cream Flavors for Holiday Season

Even though the weather is getting colder, consumers still want to indulge in frozen desserts all year round – especially when those cool treats come in fun seasonal flavors. That’s why Publix Super Markets has launched nine limited-time ice cream flavors in time for the holiday season.

The flavors include the following:

Caramel Mountain Tracks: Toffee-flavored ice cream with ribbons of Mackinac caramel, dotted with praline pecans and milk caramel turtles.

Deep Dish Apple Pie: Apple-flavored ice cream swirled with brown sugar-cinnamon sauce, pieces of real apple and sugar-rolled pie crust.

Eggnog: Rich eggnog ice cream with a kiss of nutmeg.

Marshmallow, Candy Cane & Cookie Blast: Marshmallow-flavored ice cream with bits of candy cane and a chocolate cookie swirl.

Pecan Turtle Fudge: Butter pecan ice cream with swirls of Mackinac butter pecan fudge, pecan fudge chunks and roasted pecans.

Peppermint Stick: Rich vanilla ice cream with festive bits of peppermint candy.

Pumpkin Pie: Pumpkin pie-flavored ice cream with swirls of whipped cream and buttery-flavored pie crust pieces.

Santa’s White Christmas: The classic flavor of Barnie’s Santa’s White Christmas coffee mixed with cocoa espresso flakes.

Snickerdoodle: Brown butter-flavored ice cream with cinnamon graham crumb swirls and graham cookie pieces.

Most flavors are available in quart-size cartons; however, three flavors — Peppermint Stick, Pumpkin Pie and Santa’s White Christmas — are only available in the half-gallon size.

[Read more: “How Retailers Can Boost Their Private Label Packaging”]

Available year-round, the grocer says its Publix Premium Ice Cream is popular with customers because of the variety of flavors, featuring premium quality ingredients.

Customers can look forward to the next round of specially curated ice cream flavors arriving in stores this spring.

Employee-owned and -operated Publix has approximately 1,300 supermarkets in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina and Virginia. Lakeland, Fla.-based Publix is No. 12 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century. PG also named the company one of the Best Regional Grocery Chains in America.