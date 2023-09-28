Southeastern Grocers Launches Fall-Flavored Own-Brand Items

Southeastern Grocers is debuting a number of limited-edition, fall-themed private label products just in time for the season.

The new sweets items include premium ice cream varieties and baked goods. Prestige Pumpkin Spice Latte ice cream features pumpkin ice cream, espresso flake and a swirl of vanilla cream. For those who don’t prefer pumpkin, the grocer’s Prestige Sack ‘Em Sundae ice cream features vanilla ice cream, caramel swirls, brownie bits and fudge flakes. As for baked goods, the new items include pumpkin muffins, pumpkin mini cupcakes and pumpkin danishes.

“We are excited to celebrate the fall season with the introduction of our new limited-edition seasonal Own Brands products,” said Dewayne Rabon, chief merchandising officer at Southeastern Grocers. “We've put a lot of thought and effort into the creation of these items to ensure they capture the essence of autumn, while maintaining an unwavering commitment to exceptional quality at an affordable price. The numerous accolades our products have earned so far this year affirm our dedication to product excellence. We are deeply grateful for the recognition and remain steadfast in our guarantee to deliver outstanding Own Brand offerings to our valued customers."

Southeastern Grocer’s private label portfolio has been one of the well-recognized by industry groups. Items from the nearly 8,000-item collection have received more than 150 awards across a variety of categories to date in 2023, including top honors from Store Brands, Progressive Grocer, World Dairy Expo and USA Wine, Beer and Spirits Ratings.

In August, ALDI announced it planned to acquire the Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket banners from Southeastern. A spokesperson recently told Store Brands that until the deal is approved, Southeastern Grocers is committed to “business as usual.”

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeastern Grocers currently operates more than 420 grocery stores, approximately 180 liquor stores and more than 230 in-store pharmacies serving communities throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. The company is No. 44 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

This article first appeared on the site of sister publication Store Brands.