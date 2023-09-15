Southeastern Grocers Adds Items During Hispanic Heritage Month

With Hispanic Heritage Month underway, Southeastern Grocers is both bringing in and giving back to Hispanic and Latino communities.

On the product side, the retail company is spotlighting several Hispanic suppliers by featuring items in store and online to allow shoppers to find and explore such products. Southeastern Grocers, which partners with more than 60 Hispanic vendors, is adding more SKUs to its stores, like a new line of SE Grocers Plantain Chips made with Ecuador-based Life Food Products and SE Grocers Export Soda Crackers developed with partner Grupo Bocel. Those offerings, along with select Goya products, will be discounted through Nov. 5 through Winn-Dixie’s “Down Down” program and Fresco y Más and Harveys Supermarket’s “Low Price” and “Low Low Price” programs.

In addition to in-store assortments, Southeastern Grocers is supporting the community with a $15,000 donation to the Hispanic Heritage Foundation’s Youth Awards program that supports Latino high school students. The company is also a sponsor of various community celebrations marketing Hispanic Heritage month, like the Fort Myers Latin Music Festival.

Meanwhile, Southeastern Grocers’ Hispanic associates and allies resource group, Pa’lante, has planned several activities for local store and Store Support Center associates to embrace and commemorate the month.

“As a company committed to diversity and inclusivity, we are proud to honor and celebrate the rich heritages of our Hispanic and Latino American neighbors by highlighting their traditions and flavors that are now staples in our communities. As a grocer, we actively seek partnerships with diverse suppliers to offer an expansive variety of products to our customers. In turn, we are able to shine a light on and support the future contributions of Hispanic and Latino Americans, ensuring our collective cultural tapestry reflects the diversity of our communities,” said Raymond Rhee, Southeastern Grocers' chief people officer.

In other corporate responsibility news, Southeastern Grocers announced this week that the Winn-Dixie Gives and Harveys Supermarket Gives Foundations have teamed up with the Library Foundation of Jacksonville to provide a $50,000 grant for that group’s children’s book club. Additionally, the Winn-Dixie banner partnered with The Kellogg Co.’s Tony the Tiger and Frosted Flakes Mission Tiger to bolster local physical education and extracurricular athletic programs.

As Southeastern Grocers seeks to lift vendors and communities, it is continuing on its business transformation, following the August announcement that Winn-Dixie and Harveys chains will be acquired by Illinois-based ALDI.

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeastern Grocers currently operates more than 420 grocery stores, approximately 180 liquor stores and more than 230 in-store pharmacies serving communities throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. The company is No. 44 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.