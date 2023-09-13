Kroger Goes All In On Apple Season

The Kroger Co. is embracing autumn with the launch of Harvest Apple, a new limited edition line of fall-focused products under the Private Selection label. The line spans 14 products ranging from snack mix and ice cream to pancake mix and floral bouquets.

Products include:

Spiced Apple Snack Mix: Cinnamon pecans, candied apple flavored almonds, Marcona almonds, dried cherries and apples.

Spiced Apple Pie Seasoned Pretzels: Cinnamon sugar notes with a hint of apple and a pinch of salt.

Caramel Apple Cheesecake Sandwich Cookies: Apple flavored cookie with sweet cheesecake-flavored filling and a creamy caramel center.

Spiced Apple Pie Ice Cream: Cinnamon and nutmeg-spiced cream with an apple pie filling swirl and crunchy oat streusel.

Spiced Apple Crisp Granola Clusters: Sweet with hints of apple and vanilla.

Spiced Apple Cocktail Mixer: Spiced apple with cinnamon.

Spiced Ginger Apple Seltzer: Bold ginger with refreshing fuji apple flavor.

Caramel Apple Macchiato Coffee Pods: Sweet caramel balanced with bright apple flavor.

Spiced Apple Pancake Mix: Bursting with bright apple flavor and sweet cinnamon spice.

Spiced Apple Pie Cookies: Freshly baked in-store cookies.

Bloom Haus Bouquets in four varieties: Fall Sunrise, Orchard Harvest, Golden Ray and Autumn Moon.

"Private Selection's Harvest Apple pairs indulgence with one of fall's most classic flavors, creating an innovative line of products that gives customers a special new way to experience the season," said Juan De Paoli, VP, Our Brands for Kroger. "We understand the nostalgia and anticipation that fall inspires, and we are delighted to offer a truly unique assortment of limited-edition products that brings together our favorite seasonal elements.”

Continued De Paoli: “From caramel to warm spices, Harvest Apple gives customer's an elevated autumn flavor that brings to life the cozy fall feeling we all yearn for this time of year."

Serving over 11 million customers daily through digital shopping and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, Cincinnati-based Kroger is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.