Albertsons Accelerates Media Planning, Operations With New Partnership

Albertsons Media Collective, the retail media arm of Albertsons Cos., has entered into an agreement with Capgemini to harness the power of the company’s intelligent process automation technology for enhanced media planning, media operations and content creation.

Capgemini uses robotic process automation and generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) to unlock deep learning insights, which will allow Albertsons Media Collective to automate media planning, activation workflows and creative versioning, as well as offering insights for live campaign optimizations.

“The advertising industry is ripe with potential to integrate AI, and we see a massive opportunity to leverage process automation to streamline our workflows, drive enhanced campaign performance and accelerate speed to market,” said Kristi Argyilan, SVP of retail media for Albertsons Media Collective. “Partnering with a digital transformation pioneer like Capgemini will enable us to empower our employees to focus their time on higher level tasks, while simultaneously providing more flexibility, efficiency and performance for our clients.”

According to Capgemini, leveraging these digital technologies will enable Albertsons Media Collective and its clients to achieve a 20% faster speed to market. The collaboration will also enable Albertsons Media Collective to provide greater flexibility, efficiencies and campaign performance to its clients.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Albertsons Media Collective, to deliver on their priority business outcomes accelerating speed to market and bringing brands and customers together efficiently,” said Ted Levine, managing director of consumer products, retail and services for Capgemini Americas. “By leveraging digital and AI technology to keep a pulse on ever-evolving shifts in consumer behavior, Albertsons Media Collective can enable brands to pivot their strategies in real-time and adjust to changing consumer preferences.”

Earlier this month, Albertsons Media Collective announced a partnership with commerce media company Criteo to enhance its retail media network. The partnership will support Albertsons Media Collective’s on-site sponsored ads while Criteo will expand to newer ad formats such as commerce display and sponsored video in the next few months.

Together, Criteo and Albertsons Media Collective will give CPG brand partners access to premium inventory and seamless campaign execution via flexible integrations with Criteo’s demand- and supply-side offerings.

Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons operates more than 2,200 retail stores with 1,700-plus pharmacies, 402 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. It has stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under 24 banners, among them Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, Carrs, Kings Food Markets and Balducci’s Food Lovers Market. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.