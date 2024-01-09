Albertsons Taps Criteo to Power Retail Media Ecosystem

Criteo and Albertsons Media Collective will give CPG brand partners access to premium inventory and seamless campaign execution via flexible integrations with Criteo’s demand- and supply-side offerings.

Albertsons Media Collective, the retail media arm of the Albertsons Cos., has chosen commerce media company Criteo to enhance its retail media network. The partnership will support Albertsons Media Collective’s on-site sponsored ads while Criteo will expand to newer ad formats such as commerce display and sponsored video in the next few months.

Together, Criteo and Albertsons Media Collective will give CPG brand partners access to premium inventory and seamless campaign execution via flexible integrations with Criteo’s demand- and supply-side offerings. Using Commerce Max, Criteo’s self-service demand-side platform (DSP), Albertsons Media Collective can onboard first-party data, in-store sales data and comprehensive shopper signals to enable advertisers to reach Albertsons shoppers across its owned and operated properties.

Further, Criteo’s retailer monetization suite, Commerce Yield, will permit Albertsons to continue to monetize its online assets and tap into new incremental demand driven by Criteo. Both Commerce Max and Commerce Yield will be available as self-service solutions through Criteo’s Commerce Media Platform and Albertsons’ Media Collective.

The combination of Commerce Yield and Commerce Max will offer Albertsons Media Collective’s CPG brand and agency partners access to robust on-site inventory and allow them to manage large-scale media buys within Criteo’s easy-to-use platform. Additionally, the platform’s flexibility will enable advertisers to boost performance.

“We are confident that integrating Criteo into our operations will enhance our client services to better support brands and agencies through expanded service models and channels,” noted Harvey Ma, VP at Albertsons Media Collective. “This partnership demonstrates our commitment to empowering brand advertisers with greater flexibility and diverse ad formats as they look to craft full-funnel advertising strategies, and we are excited to see the growth opportunities that result from this partnership.”

“Our partnership with Albertsons Media Collective brings massive opportunity to agencies and brands looking to capitalize on retail media’s immense growth within the grocery industry,” said Brian Gleason, chief revenue officer at Paris-based Criteo, whose U.S. office is in New York. “As we continue our work to unify the retail media ecosystem and provide streamlined offerings to CPG brands, we are excited to bring more value and transparency to Albertsons Media Collective and its partners, while also bolstering our network of retailer media providers.”

U.S. retail media ad spend is likely to double between 2023 and 2027, reaching $109 billion.

Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons operates more than 2,200 retail stores with 1,700-plus pharmacies, 402 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. It has stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under 24 banners, among them Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, Carrs, Kings Food Markets and Balducci’s Food Lovers Market. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.

