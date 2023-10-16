Sorry Retailers, Brands Don't Like Your Retail Media Network... Here’s How To Get Ahead.

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 2:00 PM EDT

Retail media is one of the fastest-growing and most promising digital media channels, but it's not without its challenges. New data shows one major setback threatening the channel's lofty growth projections is dissatisfaction by brands with its ROI. Regardless of where they are in their retail media journey, retailers need to be aware of this growing disconnect to make the most of their opportunity.

In this webinar, we will explore the reasons behind this dissatisfaction and how to overcome them. We will discuss three key challenges hindering the growth of retail media:

Retailers are not crafting their offering to the needs of their brands (aka customers)

The process is too complicated with an often inefficient buying process and reporting that lacks transparency and accountability

Physical channels must be unified with digital channels

Finally, we will also share how retailers can bridge the current divide with brands so that retail media can meet its full potential.