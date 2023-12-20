2024 Grocery Innovation Outlook

Schweitzer's next-generation refrigerated display cases keep products cool and energy costs low, and can also be moved easily to a new configuration.

Food retail technology has been moving at the speed of light over the past several years. Innovation in the space spans a wide breadth and depth of solutions and applications, but several areas have stood out as increasingly important for grocers to harness.

When it comes to innovation in the new year, food retailers should keep a keen focus on breakthroughs in retail media, cutting-edge cooling technology and shelf-life optimization, among other exciting advancements.

Making Moves in Retail Media

Retail media has exploded in recent years and is poised to continue growing. This alternative revenue stream is helping food retailers boost their razor-thin margins, and many are sweetening the pot for CPG advertisers by rolling out innovative capabilities and functionality. Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart, for example, has given its advertisers a direct way to reach out to customers.

Walmart Connect’s sponsored video ad solution aims to help brands engage with shoppers via search result pages. According to Susanna Lee, senior director of product marketing for the retail media arm, the storytelling capability can drive consideration and accelerate conversions at this key moment on the shopping journey.

“‘Show, don’t tell’ is an old marketing adage that couldn’t be more true in today’s retail media landscape,” Lee says. “Video ads in search results give you the ability to tell your brand or product’s story to break the barrier between upper-funnel campaign tactics and performance ad formats like Sponsored Search. Brands can create intrigue and interest right where they’re convincing and converting customers.”

Meanwhile, Giant Eagle’s self-built retail media network, Leap Media Group, recently linked up with Chicory to expand its advertising capabilities via off-platform recipe content. The New York-based company’s contextual advertising solutions are now included in Leap’s portfolio and allow users to use commerce-enabled advertising tactics in engaging new ways.

According to Chicory, its Contextual Recipe Targeting transforms recipe content into advertising opportunities through contextual recipe placements that reach both existing and new shoppers. When paired with its shoppable technology, the advertisements enable Leap to drive incremental sales opportunities for its CPG clients.

Grocery Shopii is also innovating in the retail media recipe space with a new solution that gives brands a unique way to sponsor recipe content across a retailer’s earned and owned marketing channels. The company’s proprietary meal-planning platform is the launchpad for Recipe Media, which enables sponsored recipes to be deployed online or in-store via websites, social media, circulars and in-store signage, with the aim of boosting sales and selling more product.

“For years, brands have clamored for the opportunity to present their products at the moment when shoppers are making purchase decisions,” says Katie Hotze, founder and CEO of Charlotte, N.C.-based Grocery Shopii. “Recipe Media brings it all together by empowering brands with the digital capability to feature products in recipes within a retailer’s shopping experience. Now their product gets added directly into the cart, and the shopper will have the most optimal experience with their product as part of a recipe.”

