The Future of Retail: Unpacking Innovative Front-End Strategies

Impulse Power

While improving the flow of the department, how can retailers boost impulse purchases at the front end? Not surprisingly, confection powerhouse Mars Wrigley has been concentrating on this issue for some time.

“As the front end evolves and technology becomes more prevalent, wait time is eliminated,” says Pedi. “Wait time is a huge component of driving impulse conversion. If you’re waiting, you’re more likely to pick up impulse. Now wait time is gone. One of the first things that we needed to understand was how do you drive conversion in a no-wait environment and do it in a way that does not create friction for the shopper? … We did a lot of work around it, and ultimately, we found that conversion is a function of footfall and noticeability — just because shoppers walk by a product doesn’t necessarily mean that they see it. So it’s the right product, the right place, but also some form of engagement that actually drives that noticeability — easier said than done.”

To get consumers to pay attention, Mars Wrigley came up with its own proprietary experience system. “Fixtures need to do more than just sell product, they need to help guide shoppers,” explains Pedi. “Our notion is, if there’s no wait time, then we have to create dwell time, and they are two fundamentally different things. Wait time is a function of an inefficient process. Dwell is something to create that is extending your shopping trip, and where you do that and how you do that is going to be whether you do or do not drive conversion.”

Subsequently, the company has developed “a base build system and a gondola system [that are] extremely flexible, versatile and nimble in the sense of [they] can morph into many different things to meet the unique challenges of that retailer,” he says. “If you start with just the base build system as an example, it’s all component based, it can go up, it can go down, [change] color, size, height.” Both types of units are set to roll out to retail starting in the first quarter of 2024.

“As part of an overall checkout redesign, retailers are actively leveraging opportunities for impulse purchases,” asserts Acharya. “These can take the form of impulse merchandise placed as part of queue management within the checkout area. With increasing forms of checkout options, such as a scan-and-go via mobile app, retailers have more opportunities to personalize the experience within the app, and to activate impulse purchases within the aisle or when the shopper approaches the checkout front end.”

He adds: “With the evolution of digital media, retailers have more opportunities to contextualize and nurture impulse merchandise in the aisle and near checkout based on real-time foot traffic insights.”

According to Duffy: “Savvy retailers seek to secure that last sale in line with well-curated impulse items, typically composed by a visual merchandiser. Grocers should consider using displays that illuminate and highlight specialty or must-have items, and products should also be a mix of seasonal or local offers.”

Getting shoppers to really notice the products featured in the front end can also give rise to opportunities for nontraditional items beyond the usual candy, snacks, magazines and soft drinks.

“It’s creating a merchandising solution ahead of the checkout, but then it’s also creating this notion of dwell, that shoppers are willing to trade off their time to extend their shopping trip, and that is where other categories outside of your typical impulse play a role, because just a standard impulse item is not going to create that dwell,” says Pedi. “What you need to do is bring something over, whether it be promotional related, or whatever fits that retailer strategy, but something that’s unique, special and different that brings people in once they’re there.”

Picking up on a recent trend among some wellness-oriented grocers, Acharya notes: “In terms of nontraditional products, retail strategies can vary based on a retailer’s corporate strategy, shopper journey or partnership with CPG companies, with retailers providing ‘healthier’ options for impulse purchases, in addition to or instead of traditional products.”

He also believes that “[d]igital media, in the form of large screens within the aisle or near checkout, can … help with marketing for seasonal items, and awareness triggering for impulse offers that may not immediately convert into an upsell, but play a key role in driving future sales.”