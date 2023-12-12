Leveraging New Tech to Increase Refrigeration Uptime, Reduce Expenses, and Advance Your ESG Initiatives
PG: How is StoreConnect unique compared to similar providers?
JW: Ultimately, what distinguishes us is our practical experience. We draw upon the expertise of our 1000+ Hussmann technicians in the field to ensure the technology continues to meet the industry’s evolving needs.
The practice of calling when a temperature issue arises in a store, or “break-fix mentality”, has been around since the beginning. Hussmann has been in the refrigeration industry for over a century, and the way work gets done in the field has not materially changed since we used ice blocks to cool cabinets.
Ice block melts. Temperature rises; call for more ice.
Today, that workflow is, “Ice cream freezer is warm.”
Create a work order; send a technician. It’s time to change.
StoreConnect is a total refrigeration management solution that includes:
- Definitive site performance through overall equipment health.
- Fix confirmation to ensure the root cause of your refrigeration issue is found.
- Advanced analytics on efficiency and performance with qualified sensors and systems.
PG: What led to Hussmann investing in building StoreConnect?
JW: Hussmann’s investment in StoreConnect was focused on using data in reducing the environmental impact of refrigeration emissions, reducing the cost of service for retailers, and assisting in addressing the technician labor shortage and technicians' work-life balance. Unfortunately, technicians in our industry are working excessive overtime during the summer months when they ought to be home with their families. There is a need for change.
Proactive maintenance and fix confirmation allows our technicians to be more efficient and helps address labor shortages in the industry.
