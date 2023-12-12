Leveraging New Tech to Increase Refrigeration Uptime, Reduce Expenses, and Advance Your ESG Initiatives

Meet Jay Welu, one of the driving forces behind StoreConnect’s innovative approach to revolutionize the world of commercial refrigeration service through their real-time data and predictive analytics platform.

In our conversation, Jay, SVP of Hussmann’s Retail Services business and a leading figure in the refrigeration industry for over two decades, sheds light on how technology is impacting the way supermarkets and convenience stores can manage their refrigeration equipment. He also shares how retailers can use it to help achieve ESG milestones, navigate upcoming industry regulations, and significantly cut down on costly emergency ‘break-fix’ scenarios.

Progressive Grocer: Why is refrigeration crucial for grocers in achieving their ESG goals, and how significant is the impact of refrigerants on the environment?

Jay Welu: Refrigeration stands as a pivotal area for grocers to make significant strides in their ESG initiatives by proactively addressing a legacy issue in the industry for decades.

Globally, refrigeration and air conditioning contribute to 10% of CO2 emissions, that’s 3x those of the Aviation and Shipping industries combined!

The good news is that there are new solutions available to reduce the impact. About 50% of Scope 1 Emissions (direct emissions caused by sources within a company’s control) are due to refrigerant leaks. With the right technology, grocers can reduce their leak rates and make a big impact on the environment (and reduce costs).