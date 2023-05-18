How Self-Checkout Is Adapting to Meet Customer, Retailer Needs

Self-checkout is undergoing tremendous change as technology evolves and expectations rise both from consumers who want faster and more customized experiences and grocers that want to save labor and more effectively engage customers, so companies producing both hardware and software are adapting.

Today, self-checkout in stores needs to be quicker and less prone to errors; however, many companies in the sector believe that no single self-checkout system will dominate food retailing and that tomorrow’s grocers will be providing more choice in how to finish a store visit.

Focus on Flexibility

With grocery changing fast, self-checkout has to evolve, according to Matt Miles, director, self-service business development, at Hudson, Ohio-based Diebold Nixdorf.

“Retailers are introducing new self-service concepts in sections of the store beyond the checkout area, such as foodservice ordering, deli ordering, smart carts and even cake customization,” says Miles. “Our customers are primarily focused on making the consumer experience easier to increase basket size, removing friction in the journey to improve transaction throughput, and minimizing their overall impact on the environment. By introducing Vynamic\SmartVision Fresh Produce Recognition, we are reducing the time it takes to identify and select the correct item from the produce pick list.”

Diebold Nixdorf recognizes that grocery stores have to exist in and grow with a community and its expectations, so it focuses on choice flexibility in application.

“Modularity enables retailers to quickly and easily change configurations to suit different consumer journeys and find the optimal checkout experience,” notes Hudson. “Open cloud-native software makes it easy to integrate new systems into legacy store IT environments, adapt new technologies and applications, and support a smooth evolution of retail journeys.”

Based on feedback and its own experience, Diebold Nixdorf is “always looking to introduce solutions that enable retailers to support multiple journeys, leverage common platforms, and reduce costs of integration and/or ongoing support. As an example, we have recently released a solution that can, at the same time, support a fully assisted, fully self-service or semi-assisted checkout experience with one device, appropriately named DN Series Easy ONE.”