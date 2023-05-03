Partner Tech Introduces AI-Driven Self-Checkout With Fraud Prevention

Partner Tech USA Inc., a global technology company and provider of intelligent point-of-sale (POS) and self-service solutions, has introduced Alfred SCO, a modular and fully customizable self-checkout (SCO) solution, which uses artificial intelligence (AI) to prevent fraud and speed up the checkout process with less interventions.​

By using a modular, space-saving tabletop design, Alfred SCO can be mounted on any type of tabletop, which makes it more flexible and cost-efficient, and retailers can select exactly the components they need for their type of store.

“Labor shortages and rising operational costs, combined with shoppers’ expectations for convenience, are transforming the retail industry, and we are currently seeing a heavy investment in self-checkout solutions,” said Sandra Hsia, president of Anaheim, Calif.-based Partner Tech USA. “Alfred SCO makes it affordable even for smaller stores to implement and support self-checkout, and retailers appreciate the flexibility and small footprint of our SCO solution.”

The modular design is based on a touchscreen computer, available in three screen sizes and with several CPU options. Alfred SCO includes an optional produce scale and an adaptive security scale that helps reduce interventions compared with other solutions. The intelligent tri-light indicates the lane status and is available with an optional face ID camera and AI vision for verification of scanned products and fresh produce recognition.

Alfred SCO includes a thermal printer and a barcode scanner with an EAS deactivation option. Compatibility with industry-leading payment terminals provides support for preferred payment types. Partner Tech also offers a cash management module with coin and bill recycling.

As a turnkey solution, Alfred SCO includes self-checkout software with a customizable flow and shopper interface. The SCO software connects all of the peripherals, such as the scanner, scale and camera, and uses advanced AI to identify suspicious activities and streamline the checkout. An API toolkit can be used for seamless integration with the retailer’s existing POS, ensuring that all of the functions of the manned POS are maintained.



Additionally, remote monitoring provides valuable real-time visibility as to store performance and tracks the usage of the SCO system. With access to the dashboard and detailed usage data, retailers can proactively resolve problems to increase SCO usage and profitability. Store associates and remote support staff can be alerted about interventions and can use a mobile device or desktop computer to review transactions and resolve issues.