Walmart Ready to Unveil $500M Worth of Store Remodels

Walmart is set to celebrate the re-grand opening of 117 stores across 30 states on Nov. 3 as part of its massive effort to modernize more than 700 U.S. stores in 2023. These projects represent more than half a billion dollars in capital investments to create improved supercenters and Neighborhood Markets, and will mark Walmart’s largest single-day re-grand opening effort to date.

The store upgrades will help Walmart better offer its Signature Experience, which the company says aims to inspire customers and provide them with a seamless, high-quality shopping experience. Revamped features include improved layouts, better product selections and innovative technology.

“We’re investing more than $9 billion over a two-year period to upgrade and modernize more than 1,400 of our stores across the U.S.,” said John Furner, CEO of Walmart U.S. "With nearly 90% of the U.S. population living within 10 miles of a Walmart, we understand how important our local stores are to customers and communities, and these construction investments allow us to create more local jobs and make it easier for our associates to get customers what they want, when they want it.”

Store enhancements being unveiled Nov. 3 include:

New paint, updated flooring throughout the store, modernized restrooms and new fixtures and LED lighting for better line of sight throughout the store.

New signage allowing for easier navigation while shopping in store and using the Walmart app.

More shopping carts in each store for customer convenience.

Increased check-out options, including staffed lanes and self-checkout areas.

Larger online grocery pickup and delivery areas.

New grab-and-go sections are being added to grocery areas for quick meal and drink options.

New displays at the corners of certain departments to pull customers in and help them touch, feel and become a part of the space.

Elevated displays showcasing products out of their boxes so customers can visualize fitting them into their daily lives.

More space for customers to explore and discover what their local store has to offer.

New digital touchpoints throughout the store help communicate the range of products and services offered online through QR codes and digital screens.

Expanded pharmacies, many of which have been moved to the front of the store and have been expanded to allow for new private screening rooms for pharmacist consultations and services.

Updated customer service area for additional room, ease and comfort.

Mother’s room with comfortable, clean and private area.

New Dollar Shop at store entrances with seasonally relevant products.

Each week, approximately 230 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,500 stores and numerous e-commerce websites under 46 banners in 24 countries. The Bentonville, Ark.-based company employs approximately 2.3 million associates worldwide. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, while its Sam’s Club division is No. 8. PG also named Walmart one of its Retailers of the Century.