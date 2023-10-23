H-E-B Finally Unveils Renovated Central Texas Store

After a year of renovations, regional grocer H-E-B has finally unveiled its remodeled Burnet store, in Central Texas.

Renovations on the 47-year-old store began in October 2022, with the store remaining open throughout the remodeling process.

The more than 43,000-square-foot Burnet H-E-B now features upgraded departments, a larger product assortment and an enhanced design of the store’s exterior, plus interior updates with new finishes, signage, lighting, equipment and fixtures.

Some of the enhancements include a new self-checkout area; a Sushiya sushi department with handmade selections made in-store daily; a sliced- the-way-you-like-it meats and cheeses from the expanded deli department, along with a variety of specialty cheeses and dry goods; and a bakery department with a tortilleria for fresh tortillas made in-house, a wide selection of artisan breads made daily, and large varieties of desserts, pastries and cakes.

Other new sections include a Meal Simple department, a seafood department with a service counter, a Healthy Living department and a Curbside department.

To commemorate the remodeled Burnet H‑E‑B, the company gifted local nonprofits a total of $15,000, with donations of $5,000 each to the Boys & Girls Club of Burnet, Burnet High School Resource Center, and Lakes Area Care Food Pantry.

The Burnet H‑E‑B is open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. and is located at 105 South Boundary.

Meanwhile, H-E-B officially opened the doors to its Allen, Texas, store earlier this month. The Allen store is the fourth H-E-B location that the multiformat retailer has opened in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex in the past year. The 117,000-square-foot Allen H-E-B store joins the recently opened Frisco, Plano and McKinney H-E-B locations, as well as six Central Market locations that have been in operation for more than two decades.

The largest privately held employer in Texas, San Antonio-based H-E-B has more than 420 stores and 145,000 employees in Texas and Mexico. The company is No. 15 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named H-E-B one of its best regional grocery chains in America.