2 South Carolina Save A Lot Stores Undergo Remodels

As part of its ongoing store modernization efforts, discount grocery store bannerSave A Lot has completed renovations of stores in Laurens and Union, S.C. Customers will notice a lighter, brighter and easier-to-shop footprint that includes new décor and lighting, fresh interior and exterior paint, and updated signage.

On Oct. 4, Laurens residents can attend the store’s reopening on 917 East Main Street, which starts at 8:30 a.m., when a ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place, followed by free samples of Certified Hereford Beef. The first 50 customers will receive a $10 Save A Lot gift card and be eligible for other grocery giveaways. The Oct. 5 reopening of the Union store at 410 E North Duncan Bypass will start at 11 a.m. and follow a similar schedule. Dwayne Goodwin is the owner and operator of both stores, which will be open daily 8 a.m.-9 p.m.

“I am thrilled to bring much-needed upgrades to the Laurens and Union Save A Lot stores and enhance local residents’ shopping experiences the moment they step foot inside,” said Goodwin. “The newly minted stores provide a modern aesthetic and an easier-to-shop footprint, making them seamless and more enjoyable for customers to shop for grocery essentials and quality fresh meat and produce they’ve come to expect. I’m especially proud to be bringing Certified Hereford Beef to these areas. It’s the gold standard of beef, and I can’t wait for our … customers to try it. We’ve been a part of these communities for years and are honored to show our appreciation with these remodels.”

“We’re delighted the Laurens and Union Save A Lot stores are continuing to provide their customers with top-notch service and an upgraded shopping experience with the new store remodel,” said Mark Kotcher, Save A Lot’s SVP of sales and marketing officer. “Dwayne Goodwin’s investment to upgrade the stores will have a profound impact on how customers enjoy the Save A Lot experience while continuing to provide unmatched value and quality.”

As part of its modernizing initiative, Save A Lot is working with its independent license owners to remodel stores. The new design is a contemporary evolution of the brand inspired by customer and employee feedback, and each neighborhood store will feature a robust assortment of regional products.

Founded in 1977, Save A Lot services more than 800 stores in 32 states. The St. Ann, Mo.-based company is No. 57 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.