Save A Lot Continues Efforts to Modernize Stores

Save A Lot has completed store renovations for its Perryopolis, Pa., location.
One of Save A Lot’s local store owners is introducing a revamped store layout. Operator Don Tresky will hold a grand-reopening event for his renovated Perryopolis, Pa.,store on July 15.
Located at at 3454 Pittsburgh Road, the remodeled store features a lighter, brighter and easier-to-shop footprint that includes new décor, fresh interior and exterior paint, and new signage inside and out. The store fully reflects Save A Lot’s new brand image, providing a fresh look and enhanced functionality while continuing to serve as Perryopolis’ hometown grocer.
This remodel is part of the brand’s nationwide store modernization program. As part of the new initiative, the company is working with its independent license owners to renovate stores. New store designs feature a contemporary evolution of the brand inspired by customer and employee feedback, and each neighborhood store feature a strong assortment of regional products to better serve customers in meaningful ways.
Customers entering the store will notice a lighter, brighter and easier-to-shop footprint that includes new décor.
“I’m thrilled to bring much-needed upgrades to the Perryopolis Save A Lot store and enhance local residents’ shopping experiences the moment they step foot inside,” said Tresky. “The newly minted store provides a modern aesthetic and an easier-to-shop footprint, making it seamless and more enjoyable for customers to shop for grocery essentials and quality fresh meat and produce they’ve come to expect.”
“We’re delighted the Perryopolis Save A Lot store is continuing to provide its customers with top-notch service and an upgraded shopping experience with the new store remodel,” added Mark Kotcher, SVP of sales and marketing at Save A Lot. “Don Tresky’s investment to upgrade the store will have a profound impact on how customers enjoy the Save A Lot experience while continuing to provide unmatched value and quality.”
In celebration of the Save A Lot store’s grand reopening on July 15, the location is hosting a cookout from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with all proceeds going to the Perry Township Volunteer Fire Department. The store will also give away two flat-screen TVs.
The Perryopolis Save A Lot will operate seven days a week, 8:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.