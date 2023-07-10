Save A Lot Continues Efforts to Modernize Stores

“I’m thrilled to bring much-needed upgrades to the Perryopolis Save A Lot store and enhance local residents’ shopping experiences the moment they step foot inside,” said Tresky. “The newly minted store provides a modern aesthetic and an easier-to-shop footprint, making it seamless and more enjoyable for customers to shop for grocery essentials and quality fresh meat and produce they’ve come to expect.”

“We’re delighted the Perryopolis Save A Lot store is continuing to provide its customers with top-notch service and an upgraded shopping experience with the new store remodel,” added Mark Kotcher, SVP of sales and marketing at Save A Lot. “Don Tresky’s investment to upgrade the store will have a profound impact on how customers enjoy the Save A Lot experience while continuing to provide unmatched value and quality.”

In celebration of the Save A Lot store’s grand reopening on July 15, the location is hosting a cookout from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with all proceeds going to the Perry Township Volunteer Fire Department. The store will also give away two flat-screen TVs.

The Perryopolis Save A Lot will operate seven days a week, 8:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Save A Lot has more than 800 stores in 32 states. The St. Ann, Mo.-based company is No. 57 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.