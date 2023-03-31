Advertisement
03/31/2023

Save A Lot Unveils 2 Florida Remodels

Revamped stores in MacClenny, Cross City promise elevated shopping experience
Bridget Goldschmidt
Managing Editor
Bridget Goldschmidt profile picture
MacClenny, Texas Save A Lot Store Main Image
The Save A Lot store in MacClenny, Fla., is one of two owned by the Boris family to reopen after a renovation intended to enhance the shopping experience.

Discount grocery chain Save A Lot has unveiled renovations of stores in MacClenny and Cross City, Fla., to offer an upgraded look and feel reflecting the banner’s new brand image. The remodeled stores, owned by the Boris family, are holding grand-reopening events on April 1.

The MacClenny store, at 816 6th Street, and the Cross City location, at 16702 SE Highway 19, now each boast a lighter, brighter and easier-to-shop footprint with new décor, flooring and lighting; refreshed interior and exterior paint; and updated outside signage. In celebration of the grand re-openings, the stores are hosting cookouts starting at noon with all proceeds going to a local youth group.

[Read more: "Save A Lot Returns to Southern Kentucky"]

Additionally, each store will provide free samples and give away Save A Lot gift cards, a Yeti cooler and a mountain bike, while the MacClenny event will feature the local fire department with its fire truck.

“My brother Mark, my son Josh, our Meat Department Supervisor Chuck Hall, our store managers … and I are thrilled to bring much-needed upgrades to the [MacClenny and Cross City] Save A Lot [stores] and enhance local residents’ shopping experiences the moment they step foot inside,” said Mike Boris. “The newly minted [stores provide] a modern aesthetic and an easier-to-shop footprint, making it seamless and more enjoyable for customers to shop for grocery essentials and [the] quality fresh meat and produce they’ve come to expect.”

Save A Lot Cross City
The Save A Lot Cross City location boasts a lighter, brighter and easier-to-shop footprint with new décor, flooring and lighting.

“We’re delighted that the [MacClenny and Cross City] Save A Lot [stores are] continuing to provide [their] customers with top-notch service and an upgraded shopping experience with the new store [remodels],” noted Mark Kotcher, Save A Lot’s SVP of sales and marketing. “Mike, Mark and Josh Boris’ investment to upgrade the [stores] will have a profound impact on how customers enjoy the Save A Lot experience while continuing to provide unmatched value and quality.”

The remodels are part of Save A Lot’s nationwide store modernization program providing a new design inspired by customer and employee feedback. Each neighborhood store will also feature a robust assortment of regional products.

The MacClenny and Cross City stores are open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

With more than 850 stores in 32 states. St. Ann, Mo.-based Save A Lot is No. 60 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

Also Worth Reading

    You May Also Like

    Advertisement