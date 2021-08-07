Save A Lot to Remodel All Locations by 2024

Discount grocer Save A Lot is aiming to update its overall image — logo, stores and marketing — to reflect a more contemporary brand.

As part of the new initiative, the company plans to accelerate investment in its stores. It is working with its independent license owners to remodel a third of its fleet in 2021, with plans to remodel all 1,000 stores by 2024. The new store design features a modern evolution of the brand inspired by customer and employee feedback. Customers will find a lighter, brighter and easier-to-shop footprint that includes new décor and an enhanced shopping environment. Each neighborhood store will feature a strong assortment of regional products, including a variety of localized product brands.

The rollout builds on the success of recent market-wide upgrades in St. Louis, Denver, and Tampa, Fla.

“As we continue to focus on becoming the brand of choice for our customers and a go-to source in our local communities, it was important that our logo, stores and marketing reflected and reinforced our mission of providing quality products at budget-friendly costs that consistently exceed the expectations of our customers,” said Kenneth McGrath, CEO of Save A Lot. “This refresh positively supports our efforts to further evolve and gain new shoppers, retain our current shoppers and increase our basket size. We’re particularly pleased to collaborate and co-invest with so many of our independent retail partners to make this possible.”

Save A Lot’s work to revitalize the brand also includes the expansion of its digital marketing efforts through the launch of the “99 Days of Summer” campaign, taking place between May 31 and Sept. 6. The chain's first summer-long campaign features daily deals, weekly offers, product giveaways, and a sweepstakes that includes a grand prize worth up to $9,999. Digital coupon offers and digital scratch-offs are also part of the program.

Additionally, Save A Lot has selected Portland, Maine-based VIA Agency as its marketing agency of record. VIA will manage creative activations and marketing strategy, playing a strong role in Save A Lot’s ongoing brand revitalization.

Save A Lot's redesign plans comes days after the retailer revealed that it was continuing in its effort to convert corporate-owned stores to local operations by selling 10 of its locations in the New Orleans area to a family-owned business.

Save A Lot has 1,000 stores in 32 states and 14 wholesale distribution centers. The St. Louis-based company is No. 57 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.