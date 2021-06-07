Save A Lot Converts 10 Stores in Louisiana

As part of its ongoing effort to convert corporate-owned stores to local operations, Save A Lot has sold 10 of its locations in the New Orleans area to a family-owned business.

New owner Brandon Trosclair and his family are second-generation grocers who want to elevate the shopping experience through more personalization and hyperlocal offerings.

“As a Louisiana native having served local communities all my life, we are attuned to what our neighbors want in their shopping experience, and our focus on excellent customer service and quality, all with a hometown grocery feel, is sure to resonate with the neighborhoods in which we’re entering,” said Trosclair, who previously invested in Ralph’s Market and Butcher Boy supermarkets. “We take pride in our connections with customers and the local farmers from whom we source a wide array of food items, which customers are sure to notice.”

Adds Kenneth McGrath, CEO at Save A Lot: “Their experience in local community supermarkets, which has been built up over decades, makes them the perfect grocers for these locations.”

Save A Lot has 1,000 stores in 33 states and 14 wholesale distribution centers. The St. Louis-based company is No. 57 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.