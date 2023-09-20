Tops Completes Large-Scale Store Renovations in Pennsylvania

Tops Friendly Markets will reopen two Pennsylvania stores on Sept. 26 after investing $1.5 million in renovations. This marks the culmination of an over $7 million capital investment to improve store experience in five Keystone State locations.

Similar to the other three newly remodeled stores in Erie and Waterford, the Union City and Meadville locations will now feature expanded space for additional fresh foods and foodservice options.

“These significant investments will elevate the customer experience and provide expanded access to fresh foods at our local stores. We’re excited to officially reopen these store locations signifying our continued commitment to the community,” said Ron Ferri, president at Tops Friendly Markets.

Expanded fresh-food areas at the Union City and Meadville locations provide more produce options, including local and organic selections. The updated bakeries offer a larger selection of custom cakes and pastries and daily fresh fried donuts, while the deli and carry-out café areas provide more on-the-go items and affordable restaurant-style options.

“At Tops, we constantly evaluate the best ways to serve our local customers and reinvest into our communities. These latest enhancements will help make life a little easier for shoppers by focusing on affordable, easy-to-prepare meal options and a wider selection of products,” stated Chip Christiansen, Tops' district manager.

Over in Meadville, this store will also carry a wide variety of both local as well as national wines and beers. Plus, this location will give customers the opportunity to take advantage of Tops’ Flashfood program. Flashfood is an app-based marketplace that strives to eliminate food waste by connecting consumers with discounted food nearing its best-by date. Shoppers can buy items from Tops through the Flashfood app and pick them up in-store at lower prices while collectively reducing food waste. Customers can save up to 60% off of items like produce, meat, deli, bakery and dairy.

Additionally, an expanded selection of waters, teas, mixers and sparkling waters, including many imported varieties, can be found in the healthy hydration area of both stores. Both locations also feature new exterior paint, an enhanced façade, refreshed landscaping, new inside flooring and energy-efficient lighting.

The two remodeled stores will officially cut the ribbon and reopen their doors on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at these times and locations:

19-21 East High Street, Union City – 9 a.m.

144 Center Street, Meadville – 12 p.m.

Community members can attend the grand reopening celebration for a chance to win prizes, such as a $1,000 in Tops gift cards or a ski package courtesy of Mount Pleasant Edinboro. During the ribbon cutting celebrations, Tops will present community donations totaling $14,000 back to a variety of local non-profits, positively impacting local first responders, area schools, food pantries, and Veteran organizations.

Williamsville, N.Y.-based Tops Markets LLC has approximately 150 supermarkets, including five franchise stores, and employs more than 14,000 associates in New York, northern Pennsylvania and Vermont. The banner’s parent company, Northeast Grocery Inc., is No. 45 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.