Stater Bros. to Open Store in Master-Planned SoCal Community

Stater Bros. Markets will host the grand opening of its newly constructed store in Chino, Calif., on Sept. 20. The store marks the grocer’s third location for this growing Southern California area.

Located at 8373 Pine Ave., the 46,109-square-foot store anchors the Town Center at the Preserve, developed by Lewis Retail Centers. The Town Center at The Preserve is situated within a master-planned community and aims to become a central gathering point for residents. It will feature retail, dining and entertainment options.

“Stater Bros. is very pleased to bring a long-awaited and -needed modern grocery store to the Chino Preserve,” said Stater Bros. CEO and Chairman Pete Van Helden. “Residents in the community will now have fresh and healthy, high-quality food, outstanding customer service, and an unparalleled shopping experience available to them just a short and convenient trip away.”

The new store aims to provide a one-stop multicultural food experience that reflects the diverse population of The Preserve. Just a few of the items that shoppers will discover include tacos, yakisoba noodles, Korean fried chicken wings, chicharrones, melon bread and Japanese cheesecakes.

The brand-new supermarket will also feature full-service meat, seafood, service deli and bakery departments, and plentiful fresh and healthy offerings such as fresh sushi created in-store by professionally trained sushi chefs and fruit that is freshly cut on location at the store’s fruit cutting station.

The grand opening on Wednesday, Sept. 20 will consist of a ribbon-cutting ceremony taking place at 8 a.m., featuring live music by the Chino Hills High School Band. During the event, the Stater Bros. Charities will donate a total of $25,000 to five local non-profit organizations: the Chino Hills High School Music Boosters, Chino Police Officers’ Foundation, Elmer C. Jertberg American Legion Post 299, Food For Life Ministry and The Let It Be Foundation. The store will open for business immediately after the ceremony.

The store’s normal hours of business will be 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., seven days a week.

San Bernardino, Calif.-based Stater Bros. operates nearly 170 supermarkets in Southern California and employs about 18,000 associates. The company is No. 54 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.