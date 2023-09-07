Sprouts Farmers Market Opens 400th Store

One of the largest and fastest-growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc., will debut its 400th store, in Haddon Township, N.J., on Sept. 8.

Located at 640 West Cuthbert Boulevard, the location is only the second New Jersey store for the healthy grocer. The other is located in nearby Marlton. However, according to the Daily Voice, Sprouts also plans to open other Garden State stores in Washington Township in Gloucester County and Aberdeen on the Jersey Shore.

A big proponent of sourcing locally, the Haddon store will work with local farmers like Flaim Farms, Nardelli Bros. Inc.-Lake View Farms, The Jersey Fruit Co. and others to source produce. Approximately 90% of Sprouts’ produce sales in its second quarter were from local farms.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Sprouts Farmers Market to Haddon Township," said Mayor Randall Teague. "In addition to providing fresh, healthy and specialty foods to our residents, Sprouts also brings 100 jobs to our community, playing a vital role in our vision for Haddon Township as a community that 'truly thrives.'"

To ensure its new community thrives, the store will participate in Sprouts’ Food Rescue program. The Haddon store will donate groceries that are no longer fit for sale but remain edible and nutritious to Food Bank of South Jersey, which provides wholesome food to local families and individuals at risk of hunger.

The Haddon Sprouts store’s regular daily operating hours will be from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Grand-Opening Weekend Events

From Friday, Sept. 8 through Sunday, Sept. 10, a variety of activities will celebrate the grand opening of the Haddon Sprouts store. A “pop-up party” out front will give customers the chance to taste seasonal produce from “fruit school,” play games, have their faces painted, watch artists carve large produce items, participate in a special “guess the weight” contest of an oversized piece of produce, and more.

The first 200 shoppers on Friday and Saturday will receive a free Goodness it’s Free reusable goodie bag filled with special products and samples.

On Friday, Danny Seo, editor-in-chief of Naturally, Danny Seo magazine, will give out free, signed hardcover copies of his cookbook, "Naturally, Delicious Dinners thanks to Simply Organic," starting at 5:30 p.m. During the giveaway, four shoppers will win a $100 gift card to Sprouts, courtesy of Bob’s Red Mill.

Also on Friday, samples of Hissho Sushi platters will be passed out, as well as other Marukan samples.

On Saturday, the first 400 shoppers will receive a $10 Sprouts gift card, and beginning at 11:30 a.m. shoppers will be treated to a free hot dog lunch from Boar’s Head, Hero Bakery and Kettle brand potato chips, while supplies last.

On Sunday, beginning at noon, dog lovers will receive dog treats from Bundle X Joy, and kids will get a reusable coloring tote activity kit, while supplies last. Plus, music and prize giveaways throughout the weekend will add to the festivities.

In anticipation of the opening, shoppers will have the chance to win a $500 Sprouts gift card up until midnight on Sept. 11 when they sign up via the website. Additionally, customers who text “TOWN” to 777-688 will receive 20% off their purchase over the grand-opening weekend (Sept.8-10) when they scan their app account barcode at checkout, up to two redemptions per Sprouts account per day.

Other recent Sprouts store openings include a new location in Rialto, Calif., that debuted on Sept. 1. Sprouts also debuted three stores on Aug. 18 in Kenneth City, Fla., West Boca, Fla., and Queen Creek, Ariz.

Phoenix-based Sprouts Farmers Market employs approximately 31,000 associates and operates 400 stores in 23 states nationwide. The company is No. 51 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.