New Sprouts Farmers Market in Fort Myers Among Round of Openings

Sprouts Farmers Market is readying a new store in Fort Myers, Fla. The natural retailer announced that its location in the Southwest Florida city will open its doors on July 21.

Shoppers can browse Sprouts’ array of natural foods, including items under the retailer’s store brand. The store also features bakery, deli, meat, seafood and other fresh departments.

The grand opening of the Sprouts at 8595 College Parkway kicks off with a 6:45 a.m. ribbon cutting. The first 200 customers on Friday and Saturday will receive a reusable bag filled with samples and special products. Other activities that weekend include tastings, family-friendly games, face-painting, live music, contests and giveaways.

Shoppers can score a 20% discount on purchases from July 21-23 by texting “FORT” to 777-688 and using the app at checkout. App users can also learn about weekly and monthly deals and find digital coupons for additional savings.

“We are incredibly excited to have Sprouts Farmers Market here in Lee County,” said Cecil Pendergrass, Lee County Commissioner. “In addition to providing fresh, healthy, and specialty foods to our residents, Sprouts also brings hundreds of jobs to our area, playing a vital role in Lee County’s vitality and resiliency as we continue to grow and thrive in the business community.”

In addition to the Fort Myers store, Sprouts is in growth mode this summer, as the grocer focuses on new smaller-concept stores. Other impending openings include the following locations:

8595 College Parkway, Orlando, Fla., Aug. 4

1720 South Nevada Ave., Colorado Springs, Colo., Aug. 4

4460 Hollywood Blvd., West Melbourne, Fla., Aug. 11

4571 66th St. N., Kenneth City, Fla., Aug. 18

37666 N. Gantzel Rd., Queen Creek, Ariz., Aug. 18

9831 Glades Rd., Boca Raton, Fla., Aug. 18

2150 E. Fowler Ave, Tampa, Fla., Aug. 25

1524 S. Riverside Ave., Rialto, Calif., Sept. 1

640 W Cuthbert Blvd., Haddon Township, N.J., Sept. 8

Phoenix-based Sprouts Farmers Market employs approximately 31,000 associates and operates almost 400 stores in 23 states nationwide. The company is No. 51 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.