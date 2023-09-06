PHOTO GALLERY: Bravo Supermarkets Debuts Larger Location in Pennsylvania

Bravo Supermarkets has opened a new and larger location in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., at 402 South Main Street. The new 16,000-square-feet store held its grand opening on Friday, Sept. 1 at 10 a.m., welcoming shoppers with music, food samples, and a fully stocked and staffed location.

Bravo’s Wilkes-Barre store is part of the banner’s ongoing expansion outside of the traditional metro New York neighborhoods where it began in 1975. Each location carries products that meet its customers’ particular needs. Accordingly, the Wilkes-Barre Bravo will offer the largest selection of international food items in the area to date.

“I am very excited and proud to be opening a larger Bravo location,” noted store owner John Marquez. “It just goes to show how successful we’ve been, and we’re thankful to the Wilkes-Barre community for supporting us and continuing to support us in the new, larger store.”

Store offerings include hot food served daily, along with deli, bakery, meat, fresh produce, dairy and frozen departments. It also carries a larger selection of organic items, along with the Hispanic and multicultural foods Bravo is known for.

“We are proud to support John Marquez and his team at this new and larger Bravo location,” said Dennis Wallin, EVP of new business development at Alpha 1 Marketing, the in-house marketing agency that supports the Bravo brand. “It’s a good thing when you need to expand the store, because Bravo has been so well received by the Wilkes-Barre community. We are confident that this bigger Bravo store will also be very successful and look forward to the continued support of the people of Wilkes-Barre”

Bravo Supermarkets consists of independently owned and operated grocery stores that cater to their respective communities. Since the banner was first established in New York City, Bravo has grown throughout the northeastern United States and expanded into the Florida market in 2003. The banner currently has 100-plus locations.

White Plains, N.Y.-based Krasdale Foods is a 115-year-old family-owned business providing grocery distribution, merchandising and marketing services to independent grocery store owners. Krasdale has grown throughout the Northeast and Florida with supermarket and grocery store banners that include CTown, Bravo, Aim, Market Fresh, Shop Smart Food Markets and Stop 1 Food Mart. Created in 1993, Alpha 1 Marketing, an affiliate of Krasdale Foods, is a full-service marketing, merchandising and retail technology solutions company that provides services to independent grocery store owners in the New York metro and Florida markets.