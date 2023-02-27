Krasdale Expands Bravo Banner in Florida

Krasdale Foods, Inc., which provides grocery distribution, merchandising and marketing services to independent grocery store owners, is preparing to open a Bravo Supermarket location in Ocala, Fla. The store will open March 3 and promises a unique selection of international products.

The 17,800-square-foot location is independently owned and operated and will stock products that meet its customers' unique needs, including the largest selection of international food items in the area to date. Bravo’s kitchen will serve hot food daily with the option of delivery to local residences via Instacart, Grubhub, Uber Eats and DoorDash.

"I am extremely excited and proud to be opening my first Florida Bravo store here in Ocala," said Jose Jorge, store owner. "From what began as a dream when I was a child and visiting a Bravo in Brooklyn, N.Y., to fulfilling that wish and bringing it to the beautiful city of Ocala. My goal is to provide the community with as much variety as possible so everyone can buy affordable food to recreate family recipes from all corners of the world."

"We are proud to support Jose Jorge on this journey, being a first-time Florida supermarket owner," said Dennis Wallin, EVP of new business development at Alpha 1 Marketing, the in-house marketing agency that supports Bravo. "Jose's exuberance is unmatched, and we are confident that his Bravo Ocala store will be very successful. We look forward to the reaction of the Ocala community."

The opening marks Bravo’s ongoing expansion outside of New York City, where the banner originally opened shop in 1991. Bravo has since grown throughout the Northeastern U.S., expanding into the Florida market in 2003, and now has more than 100 locations. The National Supermarket Association (NSA) recognized Bravo Florida as Company of the Year during its 11th annual Florida Gala, held in November.

Krasdale is also working to expand its CTown banner beyond New York City, and opened a location in Scranton, Pa., in September. The 27,000-square-foot store marks Krasdale’s largest CTown outpost to date.

Founded in 1908, White Plains, N.Y.-based Krasdale has expanded throughout the Northeast and Florida, with store banners that include CTown, Bravo, Aim, Market Fresh, Shop Smart Food Markets and Stop 1 Food Mart.