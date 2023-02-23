Hitchcock’s Keeps Customers Coming Back With Better Digital Experience

Florida indie Hitchcock’s Markets has seen success from the implementation of white-label e-commerce platform eGrowcery and AppCard, a data-driven personalization engine and digital coupons provider to independent grocers. The two solutions have coordinated their efforts to help current and potential retail shoppers retain and reward shoppers through an enhanced digital experience.

“We use the combination of eGrowcery and AppCard to really connect with our shoppers when, how and where they are most open to our marketing outreach,” said Giselle Alvarez, VP of operations at Alachua, Fla.-based Hitchcock’s Markets, which operates 10 grocery stores in the Sunshine State. “The two technologies work well together to help us quickly understand the best ways to keep our customers happy.”

[Read more: "NGA Issues Farm Bill Priorities for Indies"]

E-commerce volume at Hitchcock’s Markets rose dramatically during the pandemic and experienced another spike when the company added the EBT SNAP payment option for digital orders. According to Alvarez, the retailer is now focused on using the tools from AppCard and eGrowcery to attract and hold onto even more online shoppers by using the data collected to reward them.

“Hitchcock’s is a perfect example [of] how we can provide our retailers with a competitive advantage in the markets they serve,” noted Patrick Hughes, CEO of Bloomfield Hills, Mich.-based eGrowcery, adding that his company’s “integration with AppCard empowers companies to increase retention rates while expanding market share in a very competitive space.”

The joint eGrowcery-AppCard offering helps retailers personalize the shopping experience by using combined data to understand what motivates each sale. This integrated offering not only enables shoppers to enjoy the benefits of an e-commerce experience, but they can also redeem AppCard coupons and other rewards by either scanning the eGrowcery-enabled mobile app in lane or keying in a phone number at the AppCard in-lane terminal (NTR).

“Our robust data and machine-learning platform gives retailers a way to earn the trust of their shoppers giving them incentives that work,” observed Eran Harel, SVP of corporate development and strategic partnerships at New York-based AppCard. “By implementing AppCard’s [application programming interfaces], the mutual solution helped create a single source of truth, ensuring a consistent shopper experience regardless of where the grocer meets its shoppers – in-store or online. With eGrowcery, AppCard ensures the entire process, from customer acquisition through retention, is seamless for the retailer and the shopper.”