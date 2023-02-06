NGA Unveils 2023 Creative Choice Award Winners

The National Grocers Association (NGA), the trade association representing the independent supermarket industry, in partnership with sponsoring partners The Kellogg Co. and Unilever, have revealed the winners of the annual Creative Choice Awards, a program that recognizes excellence in grocers’ marketing and merchandising programs.
Award honorees will receive national recognition at The NGA Show, scheduled for Feb. 26-28 at the Caesars Forum Convention Center, in Las Vegas. The winning campaigns will be spotlighted during the Snack and See: Creative Choice Awards session on Sunday, Feb. 26.
Judged by a panel of industry experts and trade press members, entries were accepted in eight categories in which one winner and at least one honorable mention were selected. The judges determined category winners according to the creativity, clarity, innovation and effectiveness of each entry. They also chose two special recognition award winners. NGA received a total of nearly 400 award submissions.
“Independent community grocers continue to raise the bar in the creative ways they engage with their customers,” said Laura Strange, SVP of communications and external affairs at Washington, D.C.-based NGA. “Independents are truly the industry’s most innovative marketers, as they create campaigns that not only resonate with consumers, but [also] celebrate their roles in their respective communities.”
From the category winners, one Outstanding Marketer and one Outstanding Merchandiser will be voted on by the independent supermarket community. The online voting process is open now through Feb. 27.
Industry expert Meg Major, formerly a Progressive Grocer editor and content developer for many years, will return as host of the awards presentation and moderator of the winners’ panel discussion at the 2023 NGA Show on Sunday, Feb. 26. In the course of her distinguished career, Major developed and nurtured PG’s Top Women in Grocery awards program. She’s currently the director of industry relations at Chicago-based NielsenIQ.
The 2023 Creative Choice Awards are as follows:
Connections Through Omnichannel
Smaller operator (1-15 stores)
- Winner: Hitchcock’s Markets Omnichannel Experience
- Honorable Mention: Wright’s Market Staff Spotlights
Larger operator (15-plus stores)
- Winner: Allegiance Retail Services/Foodtown $9 a Day Challenge
- Honorable Mention: ShopRite Well Everyday
Community Engagement
Smaller operator (1-15 stores)
- Winner: Briar Patch PatchWorks
- Honorable Mention: Dorothy Lane Market Good Neighbor 5K and Fill the Truck Challenge
Larger operator (15-plus stores)
- Winner: Needler’s Fresh Market Local Food Fest
- Honorable Mention: Cub Foods Gopher Cub Kindness September Campaign
Traditional Media – TV, Radio and Print
Smaller operator (1-15 stores)
- Winner: Newport Avenue Market We’re Worth the Detour
- Honorable Mention: D&W Fresh Market Prime & Choice Beef Dating Profile
Larger operator (15-plus stores)
- Winner: Cub Foods Title IX 50th Anniversary Commercial
- Honorable Mention: Coborn’s Penny Pincher
Grand Opening or Remodel
Smaller operator (1-15 stores)
- Winner: Bristol Farms Newfound Market Grand-Opening Celebration
- Honorable Mention: Reynolds Market Glasgow Reynoldspalooza Grand Reopening
Larger operator (15+ stores)
- Winner: Food City Cookeville Campaign
- Honorable Mention: Coborn’s Willmar, Owatonna and Williston Cash Wise
Local, Specialty or Emerging Products
Smaller operator (1-15 stores)
- Winner: Metcalfe’s Markets We Love Local Sale
- Honorable Mention: Chris’ Food Center 2022 Stew’n It Up with MN Grown
Larger Operator (15-plus stores)
- Winner: Niemann Foods Hey Clay Fruit and Veg Friends Promotion
- Honorable Mention: Freson Bros. Peace River Sourdough
Seasonal Event
Smaller operator (1-15 stores)
- Winner: Neiman’s Family Market Hal of a Shrimp Show
- Honorable Mention: Pay-Less Markets Earth Month
Larger operator (15-plus stores)
- Winner: Coborn’s Valentine’s Day
- Honorable Mention: Homeland Stores Home for the Holidays
Center Store/Frozen/GM/HBC
Smaller operator (1-15 stores)
- Winner: Chris’ Food Center Frozen Food Month Never Let It Go
- Honorable Mention: Dorothy Lane Market Run for the Roses
Larger operator (15-plus stores)
- Winner: Pyramid Foods Show Me Beef
- Honorable Mention: Coborn’s Nostalgic Candy
Fresh Departments
Smaller operator (1-15 stores)
- Winner: Dorothy Lane Market BaconFest
- Honorable Mention: AG Supermarkets Specialty Spotlight
Larger operator (15-plus stores)
- Winner: Freson Bros. Charlie’s Birthday
- Honorable Mention: Coborn’s Citrus Sale
Special Recognition
Excellence in ESG Award, presented by Kellogg: Coborn’s Inclusive Playground
People Positive Award, presented by Unilever: Coborn’s Women’s History Month
Meanwhile, PG will hold its Outstanding Independents Awards ceremony on Monday, Feb. 27, to celebrate the publication’s 2023 honorees.