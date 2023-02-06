NGA Unveils 2023 Creative Choice Award Winners

The National Grocers Association (NGA), the trade association representing the independent supermarket industry, in partnership with sponsoring partners The Kellogg Co. and Unilever, have revealed the winners of the annual Creative Choice Awards, a program that recognizes excellence in grocers’ marketing and merchandising programs.

Award honorees will receive national recognition at The NGA Show, scheduled for Feb. 26-28 at the Caesars Forum Convention Center, in Las Vegas. The winning campaigns will be spotlighted during the Snack and See: Creative Choice Awards session on Sunday, Feb. 26.

[Read more: "2023 NGA Show Adds FMS Financial Symposium"]

Judged by a panel of industry experts and trade press members, entries were accepted in eight categories in which one winner and at least one honorable mention were selected. The judges determined category winners according to the creativity, clarity, innovation and effectiveness of each entry. They also chose two special recognition award winners. NGA received a total of nearly 400 award submissions.

“Independent community grocers continue to raise the bar in the creative ways they engage with their customers,” said Laura Strange, SVP of communications and external affairs at Washington, D.C.-based NGA. “Independents are truly the industry’s most innovative marketers, as they create campaigns that not only resonate with consumers, but [also] celebrate their roles in their respective communities.”

From the category winners, one Outstanding Marketer and one Outstanding Merchandiser will be voted on by the independent supermarket community. The online voting process is open now through Feb. 27.

Industry expert Meg Major, formerly a Progressive Grocer editor and content developer for many years, will return as host of the awards presentation and moderator of the winners’ panel discussion at the 2023 NGA Show on Sunday, Feb. 26. In the course of her distinguished career, Major developed and nurtured PG’s Top Women in Grocery awards program. She’s currently the director of industry relations at Chicago-based NielsenIQ.

The 2023 Creative Choice Awards are as follows:

Connections Through Omnichannel

Smaller operator (1-15 stores)

Winner: Hitchcock’s Markets Omnichannel Experience

Honorable Mention: Wright’s Market Staff Spotlights

Larger operator (15-plus stores)

Winner: Allegiance Retail Services/Foodtown $9 a Day Challenge

Honorable Mention: ShopRite Well Everyday

Community Engagement

Smaller operator (1-15 stores)

Winner: Briar Patch PatchWorks

Honorable Mention: Dorothy Lane Market Good Neighbor 5K and Fill the Truck Challenge

Larger operator (15-plus stores)

Winner: Needler’s Fresh Market Local Food Fest

Honorable Mention: Cub Foods Gopher Cub Kindness September Campaign

Traditional Media – TV, Radio and Print

Smaller operator (1-15 stores)

Winner: Newport Avenue Market We’re Worth the Detour

Honorable Mention: D&W Fresh Market Prime & Choice Beef Dating Profile

Larger operator (15-plus stores)

Winner: Cub Foods Title IX 50th Anniversary Commercial

Honorable Mention: Coborn’s Penny Pincher

Grand Opening or Remodel

Smaller operator (1-15 stores)

Winner: Bristol Farms Newfound Market Grand-Opening Celebration

Honorable Mention: Reynolds Market Glasgow Reynoldspalooza Grand Reopening

Larger operator (15+ stores)

Winner: Food City Cookeville Campaign

Honorable Mention: Coborn’s Willmar, Owatonna and Williston Cash Wise

Local, Specialty or Emerging Products

Smaller operator (1-15 stores)

Winner: Metcalfe’s Markets We Love Local Sale

Honorable Mention: Chris’ Food Center 2022 Stew’n It Up with MN Grown

Larger Operator (15-plus stores)

Winner: Niemann Foods Hey Clay Fruit and Veg Friends Promotion

Honorable Mention: Freson Bros. Peace River Sourdough

Seasonal Event

Smaller operator (1-15 stores)

Winner: Neiman’s Family Market Hal of a Shrimp Show

Honorable Mention: Pay-Less Markets Earth Month

Larger operator (15-plus stores)

Winner: Coborn’s Valentine’s Day

Honorable Mention: Homeland Stores Home for the Holidays

Center Store/Frozen/GM/HBC

Smaller operator (1-15 stores)

Winner: Chris’ Food Center Frozen Food Month Never Let It Go

Honorable Mention: Dorothy Lane Market Run for the Roses

Larger operator (15-plus stores)

Winner: Pyramid Foods Show Me Beef

Honorable Mention: Coborn’s Nostalgic Candy

Fresh Departments

Smaller operator (1-15 stores)

Winner: Dorothy Lane Market BaconFest

Honorable Mention: AG Supermarkets Specialty Spotlight

Larger operator (15-plus stores)

Winner: Freson Bros. Charlie’s Birthday

Honorable Mention: Coborn’s Citrus Sale

Special Recognition

Excellence in ESG Award, presented by Kellogg: Coborn’s Inclusive Playground

People Positive Award, presented by Unilever: Coborn’s Women’s History Month

Meanwhile, PG will hold its Outstanding Independents Awards ceremony on Monday, Feb. 27, to celebrate the publication’s 2023 honorees.