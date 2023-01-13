2023 NGA Show Adds FMS Financial Symposium

The NGA Show, slated for Feb. 26-28 in Las Vegas – has added a new educational offering, The FMS Financial Symposium. The three-hour symposium, which will take place, Sunday, Feb. 26, is curated by Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based FMS Solutions and offers a deep dive into today’s most timely financial topics.

“The benchmarks that we use to measure the financial health of our industry have changed due to both COVID and high inflation,” noted Greg Ferrara, president and CEO of the event sponsor, the Washington, D.C.-based National Grocers Association (NGA), the national trade association representing the independent grocery sector. “We partnered with FMS to bring this new Financial Symposium to the event to help our retailers understand what the financial health of their business looks like in 2023. The food retail industry is constantly changing, and The NGA Show is pleased to be working with industry thought leaders to create the pre-eminent education resource for operators.”

The symposium’s content will focus on four key pillars:

Valuing Your Business: Attendees will understand how business valuations are done in a post-COVID, high-inflation world; how this has affected the M&A landscape; getting a premium on your results; and future and historical weighting.

Inflation and Your Business: With inflation affecting customers’ wallets and your business, how are you measuring results and how are you changing the way that you do business to meet the needs of both?

Banking: Your business is good and you want to grow, but how will banks look at your business and financial status during these unusual times? Attendees will learn what banks are looking for, the best way to structure debt and how to be strategic with cash flow.

Employee Retention Credits: Should you apply? Do you qualify? Attendees will gain a clear understanding of the ins and outs, who qualifies, and how to work with the IRS.

The symposium is part of the Super Sunday programming lineup at The NGA Show, encompassing a full day of content, including a new Technology Summit.

Also at the show, Progressive Grocer will hold its Outstanding Independents Awards ceremony on Monday, Feb. 27, to celebrate this year’s honorees.

The NGA Show, where independent grocers gather, connecting supermarket retailers and wholesalers, food manufacturers and service providers from around the world, is produced by Shelton, Conn.-based Clarion Events Inc.