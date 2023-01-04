NGA Show to Feature Exclusive New Technology Summit

The NGA Show, scheduled for Feb. 26-28 in Las Vegas, will offer a brand-new education offering, The Technology Summit, offering grocery retailers a look at technology from various perspectives.

Featuring fast-paced interactive sessions curated by MorningNewsBeat.com, the summit will address such topics as artificial intelligence, food-centric technologies such as store-level vertical farms, and retail media networks that can shape interactions between retailers and customers.

“The NGA Show is unique in that it consistently provides retailers and wholesalers with the cutting-edge experts and knowledge necessary to adapt and thrive in an industry that is constantly changing,” said Greg Ferrara, president and CEO of Washington, D.C.-based NGA, which represents the retail and wholesale community grocers comprising the independent sector of the food distribution industry. “We continue that tradition to our 2023 event by bringing a unique look at technology not found elsewhere, presented in conjunction with our respected partner, MorningNewsBeat.com.”

Among the scheduled Technology Summit presenters are Joe Blunda, CEO, Watch City Farms; David Bucca, founder and CEO, Change Foods; Alice Chan, SVP, marketing, Zippin; Kevin Coupe, “content guy,” MorningNewsBeat; Tom Furphy, CEO, Replenium; RJ Hottovy, head of analytical research, Placer.ai; Bill Lipsky, VP, Shop N Save merchandising, UNFI; Randy Fields, CEO, Park City Group/Repositrak; Nick Nikitas, founder, Rosie; Thomas Parkinson, co-founder/chief product officer, Sifter; Bob Perry, director of business development, NBCUniversal Media; Chris Rogers, chief business officer, Instacart; Michael Sansolo, president, Sansolo Solutions; and Shawn Tuckett, CEO, Webstop.

The Technology Summit is part of the new Sunday programming lineup at The NGA Show, running from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Also scheduled for Sunday are the Creative Choice Awards, presented by Kellogg and Unilever and celebrating the best marketing and merchandising programs in the grocery industry, from 2:45 p.m. to 4 p.m., and the Kraft Heinz-sponsored opening keynote session, delivered by blind adventurer Erik Weihenmayer at 5 p.m. Full details on the Sunday programming, entire education program, workshops and speakers are available online.

Meanwhile, Progressive Grocer will hold its Outstanding Independents Awards ceremony on Monday, Feb. 27, to celebrate this year’s honorees.

The NGA Show is sponsored by the NGA and produced by Shelton, Conn.-based Clarion Events Inc. Registration is now open, with early registration rates in effect through Jan. 11.