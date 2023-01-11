2023 NGA Show Reveals Grocery Education Program Details

The 2023 NGA Show, slated to take place at Las Vegas’ Caesars Forum Convention Center Feb. 26-28, will feature a conference program with six tracks and 30-plus sessions focused on digital commerce, marketing, merchandising, operations, people development and technology.

“The food retail industry is constantly changing, and we are pleased to be working with industry thought leaders who will deliver ideas, best practices and solutions that cut to the heart of the biggest issues grocery retailers are facing today, and help them navigate into the future,” noted Greg Ferrara, president and CEO of the Washington, D.C.-based National Grocers Association (NGA), the event sponsor. “The 2023 NGA Show presents grocers with the opportunity to access on-point, high-quality knowledge and then bring it back to their stores and immediately put what they’ve learned into practice.”

The sessions are as follows:

Digital Commerce will feature sessions on Setting Your E-Commerce Strategy, Owning Today’s Hybrid Shopper, Reinventing the Front End and Digital Marketing Transformation.

Marketing will offer sessions on Retail Media Networks, Data-Driven Marketing, Inclusivity Marketing and Creating Excitement Around New Store Openings.

Merchandising will present Next-Generation Fresh Focus, Indoor Vertical Farming: What’s the Opportunity for Grocers, Marketing Health and Wellness, and The Future of Fresh.

Operations will provide such topics as Marketing to Hispanic Shopper, What’s Next for Sustainability in Food Retail, Active-Shooter Planning and How to Stay Union-Free.

People Development will feature discussions on Creative Recruiting, Attracting Gen Z Shoppers and Associates, Leadership Development and Health Care Cost Reduction.

Technology will touch on Tech Tools to Reduce Labor Expenses, Marketing and Corporate Strategy, and Budgeting/Planning for Upgrades and New Systems, plus the new Technology Summit

New in 2023, the Procurement track will feature an education theater providing the most current trends and forecasts for high-impact categories. There will be deep dives into center store, general merchandise, pet care and adult beverages, as well as an exploration of how the buying process has changed in a digital world.

On the expo floor, show attendees can participate in additional learning experiences to gain insights and best practices, while the exhibit hall is open, through the Thought Leadership and Procurement Theater offerings.

Full details on the entire education program, workshops and speakers are available on The NGA Show website.

The event is sponsored by NGA, the national trade association representing the independent sector of the food distribution industry, and produced by Shelton, Conn.-based Clarion Events Inc.