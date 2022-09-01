Krasdale Plots Growth For CTown Banner

Krasdale Foods Inc., which provides grocery distribution, merchandising and marketing to independent grocery store owners, is set to open a CTown location in Scranton, Pa., on Sept. 2. The 27,000-square-foot store marks Krasdale’s largest CTown outpost to date.

CTown has been a staple in Metro New York neighborhoods since 1975, and the Scranton location marks the banner’s first foray outside the city, as well as its expansion into other market areas. Each CTown location is independently owned and operated, offering each owner the freedom and flexibility to customize the shopping experience for local communities.

“We simply cannot wait to welcome everyone to this beautiful store,” said store owner Jerry Marquez. “This is a supermarket that all of Scranton deserves, a store that puts community first and which will offer the convenience, quality and familiarity that only a true neighborhood supermarket can provide.”

“Jerry Marquez is the epitome of the ultimate partner for Krasdale,” said Dennis Wallin, EVP of new business development at Krasdale. “Jerry’s incredible strategy, diligence in understanding of the region, and business acumen is exactly what we look for in all our independent owners and operators. These are character traits which are [a] surefire combination for success, and we’re looking forward to his growth here in the northeastern Pennsylvania region.”

Shoppers at the Scranton CTown can expect daily hot-food options that can also be delivered to local residences. The location will also host monthly raffles with a variety of prizes for participating customers. According to Krasdale, the store will acquire the largest selection of international food items in the area.

Founded in 1908, White Plains, N.Y.-based Krasdale has expanded throughout the Northeast and Florida, with store banners that include CTown, Bravo, Aim, Market Fresh, Shop Smart Food Markets and Stop 1 Food Mart.