NGA Reveals Special Events at Upcoming Executive Conference

The National Grocers Association (NGA) has unveiled several unique networking events that will take place at this year’s Executive Conference and Public Policy Summit, set for Oct. 24-26 in Washington, D.C.

On the evening of Monday, Oct. 24, for example, NGA will host its 40th-anniversary celebration. The occasion will celebrate the organization’s past, pay tribute to its founding members and look ahead to the future of the independent grocery sector.

“Forty years ago, two organizations merged to become the national trade association exclusively representing independent grocers and wholesalers, and our mission remains the same today,” noted Greg Ferrara, president and CEO of NGA, which is based in the nation’s capital. “There is no better place to celebrate this important milestone than Washington, D.C., as this is where we have been fighting on behalf of independents since our inception to support fair competition and a level playing field. I look forward to seeing everyone this October so we can celebrate all NGA has accomplished in anticipation of a prosperous future for independent grocers.”

Presented by the NGA Foundation, “Historic Monuments of D.C. After Dark” will provide attendees with a guided nighttime tour of the district’s most famous monuments, among them the Lincoln Memorial, Jefferson Memorial and Washington Monument. Attendees will be able to purchase tickets for this event when they register for the Executive Conference & Public Policy Summit, with all proceeds benefiting the foundation programs supporting students, leadership development, and diversity and inclusion.

“The NGA Foundation provides independent community grocers with the tools to develop effective recruiting programs, enhance retention efforts and bolster professional development,” said Chelsea Matzen, the foundation’s director. “We do this with the generous support of our partners in the independent grocery industry. This event will be a great chance for attendees to support the NGA Foundation’s mission while enjoying a fun and memorable tour of our nation’s capital.”

Additionally, Women Grocers of America (WGA) will hold its first Executive Female Leaders Network meeting, a professional peer group for female executives in the independent grocery industry, during the Executive Conference & Public Policy Summit. This network will enable women in the retail, wholesale, supplier, manufacturer and vendor communities to meet in person, share ideas and experiences, and face complex issues in the independent grocery industry. The first meeting will take place Oct. 23-24.

The Executive Conference and Public Policy Summit is an event where c-suite executives and their leadership teams can take advantage of in-depth forecasts on the future of the industry, outlooks on emerging economic and business trends, and opportunities to strengthen relationships with trading partners throughout the supply chain. It was earlier revealed that public policy analyst Bruce Mehlman, who was assistant secretary of commerce for technology policy under President George W. Bush, will deliver the keynote address at the event, and that food safety attorney Bill Marler had joined the speaker lineup to discuss the topics of improved food safety procedures and recall communications.