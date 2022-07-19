Peeking Behind the Curtain of the Legislative Process

Targeted Approach

According to Greg Ferrara, president and CEO of Washington, D.C.-based NGA, whom I spoke with later that day, the fly-in event, which this year included 100-plus meetings, “lays the groundwork for our teams now to spend the next weeks and months going back and following up with the offices, fulfilling commitments, getting them more information and then connecting back.”

As for the decision to focus this year on antitrust as the main issue affecting independents, Ferrara explained: “We’ve discovered doing smaller or targeted events, or focused on one issue ... is the most effective right now today for what we do.” As an example of how well this approach works, he noted that in every one of the 10 or so meetings he had taken part in that day, “we got commitments to sign on to” the Promotion of Small Business Competition Act, which would give the Small Business Administration the ability to study and report on the extent to which antitrust enforcement protects competition by small businesses — not just grocers.

Having its finger on the pulse of what’s most important to independent grocery retailers and wholesalers is how NGA is able to serve them so ably.

“We’re a member organization,” Ferrara emphasized. “It’s why we exist and why we do what we do for our members. That’s why we knew that this was the issue. This was the time to do it. And the feedback that I’ve heard so far today is overwhelming success.”