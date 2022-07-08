Former Assistant Sec’y of Commerce to Keynote NGA Event

Public policy analyst Bruce Mehlman, who was assistant secretary of commerce for technology policy under President George W. Bush, will deliver the keynote address at the National Grocers Association’s (NGA) Executive Conference and Public Policy Summit, an event for c-suite executives and their leadership teams. Food safety attorney Bill Marler has also joined the speaker lineup to discuss the topics of improved food safety procedures and recall communications. The event is slated to take place Oct. 24-26, 2022, in Washington, D.C.

In his speech, Mehlman will offer summit attendees insight into the evolving political landscape leading up to the 2022 midterm elections and the potential effect on U.S. businesses. During his Ecolab-sponsored session, Marler will cover his casework representing plaintiffs affected by contaminated food products and offer his thoughts on how food companies can do a better job of implementing food safety procedures and communicating recalls to consumers.

“By bringing speakers of this caliber together, NGA continues to move forward our mission of ensuring the independent community has the opportunity to succeed,” said Greg Ferrara, president and CEO of Washington, D.C.-based NGA, the national trade association representing the retail and wholesale community grocers that comprise the independent sector of the food distribution industry. “With timely insights into the political landscape and the most up-to-date food safety practices, attendees will walk away even more prepared to thrive in the marketplace.”

With more than two decades of experience in public policy, business and the law, Mehlman provides quarterly infographic analyses picked up by the national and international media. In addition to his stint as assistant commerce secretary, he has worked as a senior leadership aide in the House of Representatives, general counsel to a national political party committee, and policy counsel to San Jose, Calif.-based Cisco Systems.

Marler’s Seattle-based practice, Marler Clark, The Food Safety Law Firm, has represented thousands of plaintiffs in tainted-product claims against food companies. He began litigating foodborne illness cases in 1993 when he represented Brianne Kiner, the most seriously injured survivor of the historic Jack in the Box E. coli O157:H7 outbreak, in a landmark $15.6 million settlement with the fast-food company.

The Executive Conference and Public Policy Summit pairs high-impact education and networking with the opportunity to meet with federal representatives who develop policies affecting their business.