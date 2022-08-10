Multicultural Grocers Drive Sales by Catering to Increasingly Diverse America

According to the Acosta study cited earlier, 54% of Hispanic consumers shop for groceries online, and these shoppers spend 42% of their monthly grocery dollars online; 41% of Black consumers shop for groceries online, and these shoppers spend 39% of their monthly grocery dollars online; 41% of white consumers shop for groceries online, and these shoppers spend 38% of their monthly grocery dollars online; and 41% of Asian consumers shop for groceries online, and these shoppers spend 39% of their monthly grocery dollars online.
While all online shopper segments spent about 40% of their grocery dollars online, Acosta’s data shows that multicultural shoppers are most likely to increase their spending in the future, which makes Northgate’s focus on e-commerce all the more prescient.
When it comes to merchandising, however, authenticity drives much of the strategy at Northgate, regardless of the way its customers shop.
“Since we opened our first store, we have focused on carrying the authentic foods important to our Mexican heritage and our customers’ culture and family,” Hendry says. “We will always strive to deliver the highest, freshest quality. We train our associates by saying, ‘If we would not serve it in our own homes, we will not sell it in our stores.’ We have never wavered from this and feel that today is no different from the past.’
The company has the tradition part of serving customers down pat, but according to Hendry, the company keeps pace with trends by hyper-localizing assortments.
“We stay on top of merchandising trends by staying close to our customers’ traditions and to any Mexican-related food trends,” he notes. “Most of our stores are composed of 80%-plus of the same assortments. However, by the size of the store and regionality, we change the assortment to match the community — which part of Mexico families are from — and to maximize the best fresh and authentic offerings for the customer, given any space restrictions.”
Northgate has a distribution center in Anaheim that services all of its stores, as well as a network of distribution partners and vendors that it leverages.
“Combining this and the growth of our customer demographics in California, we believe we are poised for future growth,” Hendry says. “We are committed to continual and responsible growth that will serve our communities well.”
Part of serving the community means making sure there’s a way for local residents to take advantage of the company’s talent development and training programs centered on Northgate’s core values.
“Leadership Rise is our program that allows our leaders to be the best they can be while maximizing their strengths for success,” Hendry notes. “In this program, we focus on the people side of leadership and techniques to help leaders create an engaging environment for our associates to thrive. Our Immersive Leadership program allows leaders to advance their understanding of each area of the operation, furthering their growth and development through hands-on immersion.”