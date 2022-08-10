Multicultural Grocers Drive Sales by Catering to Increasingly Diverse America

If you walk into the Fiesta Mart grocery store just north of the main campus of the University of Texas in Austin, you might just see a Vietnamese man shopping for a piñata. Or a Filipina picking up a package of freshly diced Mexican cactus (nopales) for her stir-fry recipe. Or a Thai restaurant owner looking for a deal on fresh cilantro (in July, three bunches were selling for a mere 88 cents).

Now more than ever, Houston-based Fiesta Mart, one of the largest Hispanic-focused U.S. supermarket chains, with 63 locations, is attracting not just Latino shoppers, but also many customers with non-Hispanic backgrounds looking for the freshest produce and meats at a good value during a historic inflationary period. In addition to offering great buys on fresh herbs, many multicultural grocery stores are also thriving as the United States grows significantly more diverse.

The U.S. Census Bureau reported last year that the populations of people identifying as Hispanic and Asian have surged. People who identify as white now make up just 58% of the population, down from 64% in 2010 and 69% in 2000. The Census Bureau estimates that the United States will be a multicultural-majority nation by 2044.

Capitalizing on the multicultural opportunity are pure-play grocers such as Fiesta Mart, H Mart, 99 Ranch Market, Northgate Gonzalez Market and many others, all of which offer many items central to cultural cuisine that aren’t found in a lot of traditional grocery or natural food stores.

These food retailers are growing revenue and footprints as demographic changes and younger consumers’ interest in global cuisines drive multicultural grocery shopping. The multicultural grocery market is estimated at $50 billion and growing by nearly 2% a year, positioning these retailers to be a major area of growth in the supermarket industry for years to come. However, for Northgate Market, which spoke exclusively to Progressive Grocer, being a great merchant for the multicultural consumer is more about traditions and trends than it is about cheap cilantro.

“Northgate Market has always strived to deliver several specific experiences for our customers — hometown assortment and quality,” said Mike Hendry, head of marketing and sales at Anaheim, Calif.-based Northgate Market. “Being a great merchant for us is about understanding what our target customer is looking for — a combination of trends and traditions — what is important to them and delivering it with the highest quality.”