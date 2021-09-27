California’s Northgate González Market Steps Up Its E-Commerce Biz

Northgate González Market, a family-owned Hispanic grocery chain with 42 stores in California, is boosting its e-commerce capabilities by using the NCR Freshop platform.

Through this solution from software and services provider NCR Corp., Northgate can implement its own online ordering and curbside pickup services. The Anaheim, Calif.-based retailer previously introduced NCR’s POS solution that unifies technologies used to run the stores.

“We needed to bring the Northgate experience to our customers digitally but also cost-efficiently,” explained Mike Hendry, EVP, marketing and merchandising for Northgate. “We have partnered with NCR to unveil Pronto Curbside, our online shopping service which allows customers to order their favorite Northgate products and get them safely loaded into their car.”

Added David Wilkinson, president and general manager of Atlanta-based NCR Retail: “Retailers today have to quickly upgrade their lanes to meet shoppers’ changing expectations. We are pleased to work with Northgate to help them bring convenience, contactless and safety to their customers through NCR’s solutions that run the store.”

In addition to online ordering and the new contactless pickup capability, Northgate González Market is embracing technology by digitizing the store’s advertisements on its website and offering virtual cooking classes. Founded in 1980, the company operates 42 stores in Orange, Los Angeles, Riverside and San Diego counties.

[To view on-demand webinar entitled "4 Ways Northgate Uses E-Commerce to Transform Customer Experience and Gain Consumer Insights," click here.]