Advertisement
03/30/2021

Northgate Adopts Health and Temperature-Scanning Time Clocks

Innovative solution from Logile aims to improve safety, lower costs
Bridget Goldschmidt
Managing Editor
Bridget Goldschmidt profile picture
Northgate Adopts Health and Temperature-Scanning Time Clocks Logile
Integration of Logile's Health & Temperature Scanner time clocks with its time and attendance solution clears Northgate Gonzalez Markets' employees to work their scheduled hours. 

Southern California Hispanic grocery store chain Northgate Gonzalez Market has completed the implementation of Logile’s Health & Temperature (HT) Scanner time clocks at all of its stores, as well as at its distribution center in Anaheim, California. Northgate is using the HT scanning time clocks to screen employees and vendors in compliance with the grocer’s COVID-19 health and safety policies. Integration of the HT scanning time clocks with Logile’s time and attendance solution clears employees to work their scheduled hours. 

“Prior to utilizing Logile’s HT scanning time clocks, we were spending labor hours to manually screen our associates,” noted Larry Keehne, Northgate’s director of support services. “The integrated HT scanning time clock solution has eliminated the manual screening cost and has been widely praised by our associates for its privacy and simplicity. Post-pandemic, we believe the solution will continue to play a role in implementing our health and safety protocols for employees during flu season as well as throughout the year.”

Added Tom Herman, chief strategy officer at the grocer: “We have been using Logile’s workforce management suite for several years. When we approached Logile’s leaders asking if they could assist us to reduce health and safety compliance costs related to COVID screening protocols, they jumped into action and partnered with their time clock manufacturer to integrate a thermal temperature reader and facial recognition with their clock software. They turned around a solution very quickly, and both managers and associates have been very pleased with the results.”

Combining commercial-grade hardware with a customizable workflow engine, the scanner enables organizations to reduce risk and exposure with touch-free health and temperature scanning with 99.7% accuracy, various identification options, and health and risk attestation questions, among other features. 

“As a total store solution provider, Logile was excited to partner with Northgate on this unique and much needed solution,” said Purna Mishra, president and CEO of Dallas-based Logile. “This collaboration produced a sustainable solution that addressed a challenge not only for Northgate, but for many of our other customers who face the same challenge.”

Anaheim-based Northgate operates 41 stores in California’s Orange County, Los Angeles, San Diego and Riverside counties.

Also Worth Reading

2021 Outstanding Independent Awards

2021 Outstanding Independent Awards

Progressive Grocer pays tribute to 21 exemplary retailers that rose to the occasion during challenging times, including one forward-looking concept that’s eager to expand

Northgate Market Gives Customers Stay at Home Solutions

Northgate Market Makes Staying Home Easier

New multimedia platform offers recipes, tips, activities and inspiration during the coronavirus

What Retailers Should Know About PPE, Sanitation and COVID-19

What Retailers Should Know About PPE, Sanitation and COVID-19

Grocers need to take ever more innovative approaches to address the challenges of keeping the virus at bay

Sanitation Protocols Translate as Brand Value

Sanitation Protocols Translate as Brand Value

Retailers are adopting new technology and sanitation measures to assure their shoppers that safety will continue to be top of mind

You May Also Like

Advertisement