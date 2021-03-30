Northgate Adopts Health and Temperature-Scanning Time Clocks

Southern California Hispanic grocery store chain Northgate Gonzalez Market has completed the implementation of Logile’s Health & Temperature (HT) Scanner time clocks at all of its stores, as well as at its distribution center in Anaheim, California. Northgate is using the HT scanning time clocks to screen employees and vendors in compliance with the grocer’s COVID-19 health and safety policies. Integration of the HT scanning time clocks with Logile’s time and attendance solution clears employees to work their scheduled hours.

“Prior to utilizing Logile’s HT scanning time clocks, we were spending labor hours to manually screen our associates,” noted Larry Keehne, Northgate’s director of support services. “The integrated HT scanning time clock solution has eliminated the manual screening cost and has been widely praised by our associates for its privacy and simplicity. Post-pandemic, we believe the solution will continue to play a role in implementing our health and safety protocols for employees during flu season as well as throughout the year.”

Added Tom Herman, chief strategy officer at the grocer: “We have been using Logile’s workforce management suite for several years. When we approached Logile’s leaders asking if they could assist us to reduce health and safety compliance costs related to COVID screening protocols, they jumped into action and partnered with their time clock manufacturer to integrate a thermal temperature reader and facial recognition with their clock software. They turned around a solution very quickly, and both managers and associates have been very pleased with the results.”

Combining commercial-grade hardware with a customizable workflow engine, the scanner enables organizations to reduce risk and exposure with touch-free health and temperature scanning with 99.7% accuracy, various identification options, and health and risk attestation questions, among other features.

“As a total store solution provider, Logile was excited to partner with Northgate on this unique and much needed solution,” said Purna Mishra, president and CEO of Dallas-based Logile. “This collaboration produced a sustainable solution that addressed a challenge not only for Northgate, but for many of our other customers who face the same challenge.”

Anaheim-based Northgate operates 41 stores in California’s Orange County, Los Angeles, San Diego and Riverside counties.