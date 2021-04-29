Mowi Salmon Brand Enters Target, Northgate Market

Only a year after launching in the e-commerce space, Mowi Consumer Products’ Mowi Essential salmon brand is making big moves in stores across the United States by partnering with Target and Northgate Gonzalez Market.

Norway-based Mowi is one of the world’s leading seafood companies. It's also one of the world’s largest Atlantic salmon farmers, with harvest volumes in 2020 equivalent to a global market share of approximately 20%.

"Mowi is a recognized leader in retail seafood category growth," said Robert Clark, sales director at Mowi Consumer Products of the Americas. "Putting together an out-of-the-box program for the Mowi Essential brand is trendsetting and aligned with the variety we offer. At Mowi, we customize programs for our customers while staying true to the core of our promise: offering the goodness of Mowi salmon."

As the brand makes inroads into brick-and-mortar retail stores, Target shoppers across the nation will now be able to purchase sustainably sourced Mowi Essential Atlantic salmon, which meets the Aquaculture Stewardship Council's global standards for responsibly farmed seafood. The company also recently released its sustainability strategy, "The Blue Revolution Plan."

"We are excited to partner with Target to introduce our global brand to serve their customers," said Clark. "Mowi Essential is the perfect match for this retail partner. Their commitment to certified seafood category excellence has been instrumental to growing the category in the U.S. market."

"While seafood in the retail space overall continues acquiring shelf space from other protein options, Target has proven to be a true partner to educate consumers about seafood," added Joe Fidalgo, managing director for Mowi Consumer Products of the Americas. "Target seeks to offer the variety that consumers request, selecting quality and uniqueness to raise the bar for the category in the U.S. market. We are grateful for Target's support to continue building a category that will innovate and also for the opportunity to place the Mowi Essential line at their stores."

Meanwhile, Mowi Essential is also debuting at Southern California Hispanic grocery store chain Northgate Gonzalez Market with six SKUs: the core line, and the line extension with unique pre-seasoned cuts. Flavors include Monterey Style and Garlic Herb, with more in development. All seasonings are carefully hand- applied to each of the Atlantic salmon cuts before they're packed at Mowi processing facilities.

Referencing the U.S. Census data that reported multicultural segments made up 40% of the U.S. population, "marketing Mowi Essential to the largest- growing segment in our market is important and strategic to continue growing the salmon experience among consumers,” said Diana Dumet, marketing director of Mowi Consumer Products of the Americas. “There is a lot of diversity among Latinx, with growing needs, food trends and tastes – from Mexico and the Caribbean to Central and South America. It is an exciting time to incorporate Mowi salmon with Latin flavors and fusions."

Mowi will be supporting the Target and Northgate launches through a holistic marketing program, including radio, TV, food publications, influencers, social media and YouTube. It will also provide a bilingual marketing campaign for Northgate.

With its U.S. headquarters located in Miami, Mowi has more than 35 processing facilities all over the world. Its recently released annual report can be accessed online.

Minneapolis-based Target Corp. is No. 7 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, with more than 1,900 locations. Anaheim, Calif.-based Northgate operates 41 stores in The Golden State’s Orange, Los Angeles, San Diego and Riverside counties.