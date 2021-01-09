Big Y Debuts Scan & Go Solution

Big Y has teamed with FutureProof Retail (FPR) to introduce the grocer’s new myExpress Checkout Scan & Go service. Customers of the independent food retailer can now check out on their phones, bypassing the lines at the cash registers.

Shoppers scan their items with the myExpress Checkout app, bag their items and pay in the app to complete their purchases. They can also view specials and redeem myBigY loyalty program targeted offers and digital coupons while they shop.

The service is now available at 19 Big Y stores, with 10 more coming aboard soon.

“FPR provided full real-time integration with Big Y’s NCR POS and Loyalty systems,” said Di Di Chan, president of New York-based FPR, which links online and in-store shopping through its mobile shopping solutions. “We are excited Big Y’s customers love the myExpress Checkout app. We have seen a 4.9 rating in the App Store and strong adoption growth from day one.”

Earlier this year, Big Y launched the myPicks e-commerce platform, which provides an easy, contactless way for the grocer’s customers to purchase groceries by ordering online for curbside pickup. Two months later, the service expanded to 10 sites throughout the greater Springfield, Mass., area.

One of the largest independently owned supermarket chains in New England, Springfield, Mass.-based Big Y operates 84 locations throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut, including 71 supermarkets, Fresh Acres Market, Table & Vine Fine Wines and Liquors, and 10 Big Y Express gas and convenience locations, with almost 12,000 employees. The company is No. 76 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.