Big Y’s myPicks Online Shopping to Expand to 10 Sites

Launched just two months ago, Big Y’s myPicks Online Ordering e-commerce platform is expanding to 10 sites throughout the greater Springfield, Mass., area. The program will enable Big Y customers to purchase groceries by ordering online for curbside pickup via temperature-controlled totes in secure lockers at the grocer’s supermarkets in Chicopee, East Longmeadow, Longmeadow, Ludlow, South Hadley, Cooley St. Springfield, Westfield, Westfield Shops, West Springfield and Wilbraham.

myPicks provides a free, easy and contactless shopping experience for Big Y customers, with no additional fees and the same offers that shoppers get in stores.

“Out of the gate, we’ve seen many of our customers taking advantage of myPicks,” said Christian P. D’Amour, Big Y’s director of e-commerce. “Whether they are placing large weekly orders or small daily ones, picking up in the morning or late into the evening, our feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. Our myPicks team is continually tweaking our service based upon daily customer feedback. One enhancement that I am particularly excited about is the implementation of same-day order and pickup available at these 10 locations by the end of summer. I’m grateful to our team for their passion in bringing e-commerce to our customers. Just this past week, we received a comment from a shopper that said, ‘I am thrilled you are now offering online shopping. It has become an essential part of making my life a little easier.’”

One of the largest independently owned supermarket chains in New England, Springfield, Mass.-based Big Y operates 84 locations throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut, including 71 supermarkets, Fresh Acres Market, Table & Vine Fine Wines and Liquors, and 10 Big Y Express gas and convenience locations, with almost 12,000 employees. The company is No. 76 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.