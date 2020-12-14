Northgate González Market Invents Safe Way to Give Back

With the need for holiday cheer greater than ever amid a relentless pandemic, Hispanic food retailer Northgate González Market has come up with a creative new way to donate toys for Christmas.

Every December for the past 25 years, the company’s stores have hosted thousands of families with small children who came to meet Santa Claus and get a new toy. This year, on Dec. 17, with the need for safety paramount, the grocer will give away 50,000 toys at 41 locations, but instead of waiting in line, families will go through a three-point drive-thru system in which volunteers and store associates will distribute the toys. Enhanced COVID protocols are being implemented to keep everyone safe — including Santa, who won’t have anyone sitting on his lap or taking photos with him, although he'll be present with his elves.

“Holiday celebrations are a little different this year because of the pandemic,” noted Miguel Gonzalez, co-president at Northgate Market. “Yet our hearts are filled with the spirit of Christmas and our commitment is stronger than ever to bring joy and smiles to boys and girls across the southland.”

Since the start of the pandemic, the grocery store chain has donated more than $500,000 to local food banks and other charitable organizations. This past Thanksgiving, Northgate Market teamed with Oportun, Hyundai Motor America and the Reynoso González Family Foundation to donate more than 2,800 turkey vouchers.

“We were proud to help families throughout Southern California celebrate the holidays by providing them with a turkey, masks and sanitizing materials so they can celebrate safely with their loved ones,” said Stacy Newton, SVP of retail for San Carlos, California-based loan company Oportun. “We know that these communities have been hard hit by COVID, and we thank our local partners for hosting distribution events, and we wish everyone a happy, healthy, and above all safe holiday season.”

Anaheim, California-based Northgate González Market, with 41 stores in Orange, Los Angeles, Riverside and San Diego counties, is No. 98 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.