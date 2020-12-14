What Grocers Need to Know About Gift Card Fraud

As COVID-19 prompted shoppers to shift to online methods, digital gift card sales soared and increased the prevalence of fraud. While the heightened fraud activities affected all types of retailers, there are several factors that make it particularly concerning for food retailers, namely shopping frequency and innovation in the gift card category.

“Grocery stores do a significant portion of gift card sales and were one of the first channels to become heavily involved,” says Nathan Ehrlich, chairman of the Washington, D.C.-based Retail Gift Card Association. “They prominently displayed them, and they’ve become a big draw, with people attuned to seeing them.”

Indeed, gift card malls are a common site on end caps in food stores, and retailers make them increasingly available as part of online assortments, with recent data from digital gift card provider Rise.ai revealing the pandemic-driven popularity of gift cards. For example, third-quarter gift card purchasing increased 114% and revenue grew 65% versus the same period last year, according to Tel Aviv, Israel-based Rise.ai.

“Lack of product availability and physical shopping aversion are likely to increase gift card sales,” observes Randy Burt, a managing director with New York-based Alix Partners’ consumer products practice, “but gift cards don’t have the protection credit cards do. They’re hard to trace and require ongoing vigilance.”

Unfortunately, the popularity of e-commerce has brought with it a surge in fraud that was especially evident over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. TransUnion reported a 14% increase in suspect holiday weekend e-commerce fraud compared with last year, with a pronounced spike on Cyber Monday, when suspected fraud behavior spiked 26%.

“With the COVID-19 pandemic accelerating the move from offline to online transactions, detecting digital fraud attempts has become paramount for e-commerce providers,” notes Shai Cohen, SVP of global fraud solutions at Chicago-based TransUnion.

Not all of the suspected fraud identified by TransUnion involved gift cards, but the popularity of stored-value cards as a payment and gifting option creates new challenges for grocers.

“Increased e-commerce sales mean increased fraud risk,” asserts Rafael Lourenco, EVP and partner with ClearSale, a Miami-based supplier of fraud detection solutions. “Card-not-present transactions appeal to villains looking to quickly monetize stolen gift card data. Digital gift cards can be spent or resold easily, making crimes hard for fraud detection systems to catch.”

ClearSale saw a 30% increase in attempts to purchase fraudulent gift cards online, and its sales doubled from March to October. The company estimates that 10%-20% of online retail fraud attempts involve gift card purchasing.

According to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), fraud reports involving gift/reload cards climbed from $39.7 million in 2017 to $78 million in 2018, reaching $102.9 million in 2019. But the recent spike in digital gift card sales has made the problem much worse.

Why Grocers Should be Wary

There are many types of digital gift card fraud. A popular one involves scammers telling consumers that they must purchase gift cards to pay debts or help a troubled loved one. One of these type scams ran for five years, bilking Georgia consumers out of more than $20 million. Based in India, fraudsters used voiceover internet protocol (VoIP) to place robocalls involving fictitious loan officers who demanded payment with retail gift cards, according to a U.S. Department of Justice report. The FTC says that the percentage of consumers who paid scammers with gift cards has increased 270% since 2015.

Criminals also employ gift card fraud bots, which abuse gift card balance checking facilities by testing myriad possible card numbers. When a match is found, the balance is used to make fraudulent purchases. A U.K. company called Netacea uses technology to address the problem.

“We’ve observed widespread growth in size and frequency of bot attacks year over year and throughout the pandemic, due to inexpensive, readily available tools for carrying out attacks,” affirms Thomas Platt, head of e-commerce at Manchester-based Netacea.

Bot-fighting technologies let retailers view IP addresses, says the Retail Gift Card Association’s Ehrlich, who is also senior manager, gift card operations, for The Home Depot, in Atlanta. When repeated balance checks emanate from one address, retailers can block that address.

Some fraudsters use stolen credit cards to buy digital gift cards, incurring monetary losses for retailers. Transactions are hard to trace. “How do retailers determine this?” muses Marc Schultz, head of data privacy and security at Newton, Mass.-based gift card supplier Paytronix. “Larger retailers and service providers are working on technologies to trace this. Big data and analytics are helping to some degree.”

Then there are privacy issues. “We can track lots of information,” notes Schultz, “but we can’t be overlords asking why somebody used gift cards to buy an airline ticket, since that can be legitimate.”