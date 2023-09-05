PHOTO GALLERY: ShopRite of Drexeline Opens in Philadelphia Area

The new ShopRite of Drexeline Town Center celebrated its Sept. 1 grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Immediately afterward, the first 100 shoppers at the Philadelphia-area store received a special giveaway.

Operated by the Burns family, which has more than 40 years’ experience in the supermarket business in the area, the 72,000-square-foot Drexel Hill, Pa., location is the anchor tenant of the Drexeline Town Center, replacing a previous store that closed in late May to help fast-track the new supermarket’s construction and the development of a brand-new parking lot with more spaces. Compared with the earlier location, the new ShopRite of Drexeline is double the size, with larger selections, wider variety and added conveniences.

Along with the complete redevelopment of the shopping center, customers can expect a broad assortment of home-style prepared hot entrées made daily, fresh sushi and Chinese cuisine, brick oven pizza, rotisserie chicken, and made-to-order hoagies and sandwiches. Shoppers will also find an in-store bakery; a meat department staffed by skilled butchers; a huge variety of fruits, vegetables and local produce; a floral shop; a full-service deli department with gourmet and grab-and-go items; and an expansive beer and wine department. Further, the seafood department offers the largest selection of fresh seafood in the area, according to the Burns family; an eat-in café on the second floor offering views of the store, and a dedicated covered drive-thru canopy providing quick and easy curbside pickup for online shoppers.

The new ShopRite of Drexeline employs about 250 full- and part-time workers and is open daily from 6 a.m. to midnight.

Keasbey, N.J.-based Wakefern comprises nearly 50 members that independently own and operate 360-plus supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage and Fairway Market banners in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island. Together with its member companies, Wakefern employs nearly 80,000 people. The company is No. 29 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

