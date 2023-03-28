ShopRite Debuts Store in New York State

ShopRite Supermarkets Inc., which operates ShopRite stores in New Jersey and the Hudson Valley and Capital Region in New York state, has opened a new 74,000-square-foot store in the Elmsford-Greenburgh area of New York.

“We are proud to open our new store in Elmsford and look forward to serving the community and providing ShopRite value, variety and quality – along with exciting new store features, décor and design, and amenities,” said Steve Savas, president of ShopRite Supermarkets.

Located at 320 Saw Mill River Road, the new supermarket features Fresh to Table, an in-store space that aims to reinvent traditional produce and fresh departments to provide inspired, high-quality food-to-go options and ingredients for shoppers looking for a one-stop-shop meal experience. Fresh to Table sections include ready-to-cook items (Prep & Eat), ready-to-heat and serve items (Heat & Eat) and ready-to-eat meals (Grab & Eat).

The multipurpose space will also feature ShopRite’s Own Brand products. Fresh to Table additionally incorporates convenient digital components such as ShopRite Express to preorder meals online. Three other ShopRite stores, in Philadelphia, Norwich Conn., and New London, Conn., also recently debuted the Fresh to Table concept.