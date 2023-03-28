ShopRite Debuts Store in New York State

The Elmsford store includes a meat department with trained butchers; a from-scratch fresh bake shop offering store-made bread, cakes and pastries; a seafood department with fresh deliveries daily; a produce department with large selection of organic and locally grown fruits and vegetables; and a floral department.
The new ShopRite location will also emphasize its reduced eco-footprint through energy-efficient refrigeration and lighting, including glass doors on all dairy and freezer cases, and LED lighting throughout the store and its parking lot.
According to the company, the new modern design and best-in-class aesthetic carries through other ShopRite brand touchpoints such as digital platforms, circulars and store signage.
With nearly 280 ShopRite supermarkets located throughout New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware and Maryland, ShopRite serves millions of customers each week.
ShopRite is the registered trademark of Wakefern Food Corp., a retailer-owned cooperative based in Keasbey, N.J., and the largest supermarket cooperative in the United States. Some of its other banners include Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage and Fairway Market. Together with its member companies, Wakefern employs nearly 80,000 people. The co-op is No. 25 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 listing of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.