03/28/2023

ShopRite Debuts Store in New York State

Elmsford location includes Fresh to Table experience
Marian Zboraj
Digital Editor
The Elmsford ShopRite’s fresh departments provide inspired, high-quality food-to-go options.

ShopRite Supermarkets Inc., which operates ShopRite stores in New Jersey and the Hudson Valley and Capital Region in New York state, has opened a new 74,000-square-foot store in the Elmsford-Greenburgh area of New York.

“We are proud to open our new store in Elmsford and look forward to serving the community and providing ShopRite value, variety and quality – along with exciting new store features, décor and design, and amenities,” said Steve Savas, president of ShopRite Supermarkets.

Located at 320 Saw Mill River Road, the new supermarket features Fresh to Tablean in-store space that aims to reinvent traditional produce and fresh departments to provide inspired, high-quality food-to-go options and ingredients for shoppers looking for a one-stop-shop meal experience. Fresh to Table sections include ready-to-cook items (Prep & Eat), ready-to-heat and serve items (Heat & Eat) and ready-to-eat meals (Grab & Eat).

The multipurpose space will also feature ShopRite’s Own Brand products. Fresh to Table additionally incorporates convenient digital components such as ShopRite Express to preorder meals online. Three other ShopRite stores, in Philadelphia, Norwich Conn., and New London, Conn., also recently debuted the Fresh to Table concept.

The new Elmsford ShopRite store features a produce department with a large selection of organic and locally grown fruits and vegetables.

The Elmsford store includes a meat department with trained butchers; a from-scratch fresh bake shop offering store-made bread, cakes and pastries; a seafood department with fresh deliveries daily; a produce department with large selection of organic and locally grown fruits and vegetables; and a floral department.

The new ShopRite location will also emphasize its reduced eco-footprint through energy-efficient refrigeration and lighting, including glass doors on all dairy and freezer cases, and LED lighting throughout the store and its parking lot.

According to the company, the new modern design and best-in-class aesthetic carries through other ShopRite brand touchpoints such as digital platforms, circulars and store signage.

With nearly 280 ShopRite supermarkets located throughout New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware and Maryland, ShopRite serves millions of customers each week.

ShopRite is the registered trademark of Wakefern Food Corp., a retailer-owned cooperative based in Keasbey, N.J., and the largest supermarket cooperative in the United States. Some of its other banners include Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage and Fairway Market. Together with its member companies, Wakefern employs nearly 80,000 people. The co-op is No. 25 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 listing of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

