03/01/2023

More ShopRite Stores Debut Fresh to Table Concept

Store-within-a-store design provides extra convenience for customers looking for ready-to-serve options
Marian Zboraj
ShopRite Fresh to Table
Fresh to Table offers shoppers convenient options for fresh food and easy meal inspiration.

Three more ShopRite stores have recently debuted Fresh to Table, the banner's innovative store-within-a-store concept where customers can find fresh, on-trend foods, easy-to-prepare ingredients and meal solutions in a variety of grab-and-go formats.

The latest ShopRite stores integrating the concept are located at 3745 Aramingo Ave. in Philadelphia, 634 W Main Street in Norwich, Conn., and 351 N Frontage Road in New London, Conn.

Designed within the store’s existing footprint, Fresh to Table reinvents and reimagines traditional produce and fresh departments to provide inspired, high-quality options and ingredients for shoppers looking for a one-stop shop meal experience. These include sections with ready-to-cook items, ready-to-heat and ready-to-eat meals. The multi-purpose space also features new and innovative foods from ShopRite’s Own Brands lines, including ShopRite’s award-winning Bowl & Basket and Wholesome Pantry items.

ShopRite Fresh to Table
Shoppers can access Fresh to Table meals, snacks and produce through the store’s online grocery service.

ShopRite, a Wakefern Food Corp.-owned banner, says other highlights of Fresh to Table include combining the best of ShopRite’s ready-made meal expertise with foods and ingredients curated by ShopRite chefs and procured from departments across the store, such as meat, seafood, produce, bakery and more. 

Fresh to Table also integrates technology like online ordering via ShopRite’s Order Express app to allow customers to order ahead of time for express pick-up, or for delivery via DoorDash.

“Fresh to Table offers a new way for customers to access fresh foods and take home easy-to-prepare meals,” said Melissa Bullard, whose family owns and operates the Philadelphia ShopRite on Aramingo Avenue. “The combination of wholesome, seasonal foods and wide variety of products helps customers find convenient and budget-friendly meal solutions for any occasion.”

The ShopRite of Norwich and the ShopRite of New London are operated by Five Star Supermarkets, owned by the Capano family.

ShopRite Fresh to Table
With the The Fresh to Table concept, customers can find fresh, on-trend foods, easy-to-prepare ingredients and meal solutions in a variety of grab-and-go formats.

Other locations that recently incorporated Fresh to Table include the ShopRite of Garden State Pavilions in Cherry Hill, N.J., and five RoNetco ShopRite stores operating in New Jersey's Sussex, Warren and Morris counties. The concept originally debuted in 2021. 

Keasbey, N.J.-based Wakefern comprises more than 40 members that independently own and operate 360-plus supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage and Fairway Market banners in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island. Together with its member companies, Wakefern employs nearly 80,000 people. The retailer-owned co-op is No. 25 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 listing of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

