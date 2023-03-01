More ShopRite Stores Debut Fresh to Table Concept
ShopRite, a Wakefern Food Corp.-owned banner, says other highlights of Fresh to Table include combining the best of ShopRite’s ready-made meal expertise with foods and ingredients curated by ShopRite chefs and procured from departments across the store, such as meat, seafood, produce, bakery and more.
Fresh to Table also integrates technology like online ordering via ShopRite’s Order Express app to allow customers to order ahead of time for express pick-up, or for delivery via DoorDash.
“Fresh to Table offers a new way for customers to access fresh foods and take home easy-to-prepare meals,” said Melissa Bullard, whose family owns and operates the Philadelphia ShopRite on Aramingo Avenue. “The combination of wholesome, seasonal foods and wide variety of products helps customers find convenient and budget-friendly meal solutions for any occasion.”
The ShopRite of Norwich and the ShopRite of New London are operated by Five Star Supermarkets, owned by the Capano family.
Other locations that recently incorporated Fresh to Table include the ShopRite of Garden State Pavilions in Cherry Hill, N.J., and five RoNetco ShopRite stores operating in New Jersey's Sussex, Warren and Morris counties. The concept originally debuted in 2021.
Keasbey, N.J.-based Wakefern comprises more than 40 members that independently own and operate 360-plus supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage and Fairway Market banners in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island. Together with its member companies, Wakefern employs nearly 80,000 people. The retailer-owned co-op is No. 25 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 listing of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.