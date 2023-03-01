More ShopRite Stores Debut Fresh to Table Concept

Three more ShopRite stores have recently debuted Fresh to Table, the banner's innovative store-within-a-store concept where customers can find fresh, on-trend foods, easy-to-prepare ingredients and meal solutions in a variety of grab-and-go formats.

The latest ShopRite stores integrating the concept are located at 3745 Aramingo Ave. in Philadelphia, 634 W Main Street in Norwich, Conn., and 351 N Frontage Road in New London, Conn.

Designed within the store’s existing footprint, Fresh to Table reinvents and reimagines traditional produce and fresh departments to provide inspired, high-quality options and ingredients for shoppers looking for a one-stop shop meal experience. These include sections with ready-to-cook items, ready-to-heat and ready-to-eat meals. The multi-purpose space also features new and innovative foods from ShopRite’s Own Brands lines, including ShopRite’s award-winning Bowl & Basket and Wholesome Pantry items.