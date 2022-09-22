ShopRite Store Expands Kosher Offering, Adds Fresh to Table Concept

The ShopRite of Garden State Pavilions, located at 2240 Marlton Pike W, in Cherry Hill, N.J., has completed a multimillion-dollar renovation that includes an expanded Kosher Experience section, additional fresh prepared food departments as part of the new Fresh to Table section, and various services and products.

Adhering to nationally recognized strict Glatt Kosher standards and supervised by the Cherry K Vaad Hakashruth with a full-time on-site mashgiach (supervisor) to ensure that the foods comply with Jewish dietary laws, the newly expanded section offers offers shoppers a certified-kosher bakery, a dedicated kosher sushi section, a wide selection of kosher wines and liquors, and kosher catering options for the high holidays, or anytime.

The Fresh to Table store-within-a-store concept, which has already been rolled out by several other ShopRite stores in New Jersey and New York, provides fresh on-trend foods, easy-prep ingredients and prepared meals in a range of grab-and-go formats, giving shoppers a one-stop-shop meal experience. The multipurpose space also features innovative products from ShopRite’s private label lines, Bowl & Basket and Wholesome Pantry.

“We’ve always taken great pride in knowing that the ShopRite of Garden Pavilions offers shoppers a unique and rewarding experience that enables them to find all the fresh food and products they need to feed their families,” said Shawn Ravitz, VP of financial operations at Cherry Hill-based Ravitz Family Markets, which owns and operates the ShopRite of Garden State Pavilions as well as four other ShopRite stores in New Jersey’s Burlington and Camden counties, with more than 1,000 associates. “This new renovation continues that proud tradition by expanding on our family’s longstanding commitment to servicing our communities with unrivaled service, selection and quality.”

Other highlights of the renovation include a new floral department, an in-store café; bigger and better frozen, meat, produce, bakery, seafood, deli and catering departments, with one of the largest global cuisine sections in the area; expanded home delivery services; additional bulk-buying options. Among the store’s refreshed design elements are renovated high ceilings and energy-efficient LED lighting throughout the location; updated traditional and self-checkout stations; and new signage paying homage to the Ravitz family’s history and the store’s 20 years of community service.

Keasbey, N.J.-based Wakefern Food Corp., of which Ravitz Family Markets is a member, consists of close to 50 members that independently own and operate 360-plus supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage and Fairway Market banners in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island. Together with its member companies, Wakefern employs nearly 80,000 people. The company is No. 25 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 listing of North America’s top food and consumables retailers in North America.